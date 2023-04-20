Capitol rioter armed with gun on Jan. 6 is found guilty on all charges

WASHINGTON — A Jan. 6 rioter who admitted he was armed with a concealed gun during the attack on the Capitol was found guilty Wednesday on all nine charges he faced.

Christopher Alberts, of Maryland, was arrested with a weapon on the night of Jan. 6 after having spent several hours on the Capitol grounds. He was wearing a gas mask and a protective vest and had a backpack containing ready-to-eat meals and other materials, including bungee cords.

After the verdict was read, Justice Department prosecutors sought to take Alberts into custody and keep him detained until his sentencing, which is scheduled for July 19. But Judge Christopher Cooper said that he would allow Alberts to remain on pretrial release until then.

The convictions could lead to more than five years in prison for Alberts, prosecutors said.

Alberts was accompanied by his fiancée in the courtroom on Wednesday. Both appeared shocked when the verdict was read.

Alberts and of his attorneys, John Pierce, declined to comment on the verdict.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com