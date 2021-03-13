Capitol rioter boasted he could access powerful weapons to 'take back' country, prosecutors say

Kyle Cheney
·5 min read

A Texas man who joined a mob at the Capitol on Jan. 6 told two rioters he had set up a security company as a front to access law enforcement-grade weaponry that could be used to "take back our country," according to private, encrypted messages revealed Saturday by prosecutors.

Guy Reffitt, who drove from Texas to Washington, D.C., also said in recorded conversations that he and others were carrying firearms during the siege of the Capitol. He also encouraged his two associates to join the "Texas Three Percenters" militia, according to the messages posted to Telegram.

"I have a new security business to circumvent the 2nd Amendment issue," Reffitt told the pair. "Website is under construction but business is licensed with Secretary of State, Texas DPS, and Texas Board of Private Security. We can get ammo and weapons available to law enforcement. We have an interior certified training officer. Join us and lets take back our country. The fight has only just begun."

Prosecutors described the arrangement in an effort to persuade a judge that Reffitt is too dangerous to be released before his trial on charges related to the Capitol assault. Reffitt is a self-described Three Percenter, which prosecutors describe as an ideology rooted in the notion that the current government is the equivalent of British oppressors and can be overthrown by armed militias.

They noted that Reffitt misled the FBI about his company — TTP Security, LLC — telling them it had no connection to the Texas Three Percenters. Rather, he said, it stood for "Tactics, Techniques, and Procedures."

"However, the defendant’s January 9, 2021 Telegram message to his fellow rioters (and prospective TTP militia members) reveals this to be false," prosecutors said.

Reffit's post-Jan. 6 recruitment efforts were not the only startling aspect of prosecutors' allegations against him. They also revealed that his behavior before Jan. 6 had so alarmed his family that at least one member reported him to the FBI, worrying he was "going to do some serious damage" to Congress.

And when Reffitt returned from D.C. on Jan. 8, a family member covertly recorded his conversations and shared them with law enforcement.

"These statements arguably indicate his true intentions, as he was apparently not aware that anyone was recording him," prosecutors noted.

In his conversations, he described bringing a firearm into the Capitol, a significant admission since federal authorities have indicated they have not yet proven that anyone inside the Capitol carried a gun. Reffitt also said he was aware that other rioters were carrying guns as well.

"I did bring a weapon on property that we own. Federal grounds or not," he said. "The law is written, but it doesn’t mean it’s right law. The people that were around me were all carrying, too."

Similarly, Reffitt said: "Even though this gun was right here loaded, all I had to do was that and shoot, but I didn’t have to do that. I chose, and everyone chose, not to," Reffitt said, according to the recording of his conversation.

Reffitt in January told FBI agents that although he had transported a pistol to Washington, he disassembled it to comply with D.C. law.

In recorded conversation with his family, Reffitt also indicated that his participation in the Jan. 6 events was "only the preface of the book." "It’s just a notification of what you’re going to read in the future," he said.

In earlier filings, prosecutors revealed that Reffitt's son and daughter spoke to law enforcement. His son, in particular, said he believed his father had physically threatened him over any cooperation with the FBI. In Saturday's filing, prosecutors revealed Reffitt's son has since "taken substantial steps to secure his safety, including, among other things, relocating from his family’s home to an undisclosed location."

Piecing together the recordings, private messages and recordings made by Reffitt, prosecutors also painted a picture of Reffitt's actions on Jan. 6. In messages, Reffitt told associates he planned to do "recon" at the Capitol before bringing weapons.

Reffitt charged the Capitol toward the front of the mob that ultimately overtook it, they say, "carrying his pistol and flexi-cuffs, and wearing body armor and a helmet mounted with a video camera." A geolocating app on Reffitt's phone showed he arrived at the west side of the Capitol around 1:50 p.m., just before the crowd charged past police and into the building.

In one privately recorded conversation, prosecutors say, Reffitt described his charge at the Capitol, claiming he was hit with rubber bullets and pepper spray,

"I didn’t make it in. But I started the fire," Reffitt said in another recorded conversation while narrating a video of his role in the siege.
He then described his interaction with a Capitol Police officer who engaged him as he charged toward her.

"[S]he ran behind the wall like this. And she was like, and she go back out and she looked and I was like, I'm not stopping. And she went like, pop, pow, pow. And then she was like trying to shoot me again, and she went back behind the wall," Reffitt said. "And then all of a sudden she comes back out and then a guy come around her and hit me with a bear mace. And I was like, all right, you’re good. ... She was cute. She was a little scared. We were all scared. Everybody was scared."

Recommended Stories

  • Grammys Live Stream: How to Watch the 2021 Grammy Awards Online Free

    The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards air Sunday at 8pm EST / 5pm PST on CBS. Here's how to stream the show and all the performances online if you don't have cable

  • J.Lo and Alex Rodriguez reportedly split after four years

    Singer Jennifer Lopez and former New York Yankees baseball star Alex Rodriguez were reported on Friday to have split up after almost four years together. Celebrity website TMZ, the New York Post's Page Six and multiple entertainment websites cited unidentified sources close to the couple as saying the pair had called off their engagement. Representatives for Lopez, 51, and Rodriguez, 45, one of the biggest celebrity couples in the United States, did not return requests for comment on the reports.

  • George Floyd's family receives $27 million settlement from Minneapolis over his death

    The city of Minneapolis on Friday agreed to pay $27 million to settle a lawsuit by the family of George Floyd over his death in police custody, a case that stirred national protests over racial injustice and police brutality. Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, died in May as Derek Chauvin, a white Minneapolis police officer, kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes. Floyd's dying pleas for help were captured on widely viewed bystander video, sparking one of the largest protest movements ever seen in the United States.

  • Republicans step up attacks on Biden over handling of migrant surge at border

    Republicans on Capitol Hill are seizing on the record surge in migrants at the southern border to bring increased scrutiny to President Joe Biden’s immigration policies and the administration's recent easing of some restrictions. "This was all done by President Biden and President Biden can address and reverse this policy, and we’re calling on President Biden to reverse his policy that’s created this Biden border crisis," Scalise said.

  • Khloé Kardashian wishes 'best friend' Tristan Thompson a happy birthday in touching message

    Khloé Kardashian is wishing her "best friend" Tristan Thompson a happy 30th birthday and seemingly making their relationship Instagram official.

  • Rudy Giuliani will keep honorary degree despite pressure to revoke it after Capitol riot

    Former New York mayor was awarded doctorate in 2015

  • Artist spray paints human chain on Benin coast

    Known for his monumental frescoes on lawns and beaches in different parts of the world, Saype arrived at Benin's village of Oudiah to finish the tenth step of the 'Beyond Walls' project.The aim of the project, which started in 2019 at Champs Elysees in Paris, is to create a human chain of hands around the globe, which will cross borders in order to carry out this universal message dedicated to friendship and togetherness.Even though Saype's paintings of hands look very similar in each of the ten locations, each fresco has elements from local culture and history.In Benin, the artist chose two locations that were tragically marked by slavery. Ouidah village was one of the main slave trade hubs in Africa and Ganvie, where populations fleeing the slave trade raids found shelter.

  • U.S. engaged in indirect diplomacy with Iran, says White House adviser

    The United States and Iran have begun indirect diplomacy with Europeans and others conveying messages about how they might resume compliance with the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Friday. "Diplomacy with Iran is ongoing, just not in a direct fashion at the moment," he told reporters. "There are communications through the Europeans and through others that enable us to explain to the Iranians what our position is with respect to the compliance for compliance approach and to hear what their position is," Sullivan added.

  • GOP House Leader McCarthy to introduce resolution calling for Rep. Swalwell's removal from Intelligence Committee

    House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy will introduce a resolution to remove Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell from the House Intelligence Committee.

  • Stimulus checks are starting to hit Americans' bank accounts this weekend, but some may not be able to access the money right away

    The IRS said it is officially releasing the direct payments on March 17, so it may take a few more days for major banks to clear them.

  • Katherine Heigl reveals she's going through a 'health crisis'

    The "Firefly Lane" star gave fans an update about her health on Instagram.

  • Sharon Osbourne says 'CBS blindsided me' with heated Piers Morgan discussion on 'The Talk'

    "All matters related to the Wednesday episode of “The Talk” are currently under internal review,” the network said.

  • French magazine Charlie Hebdo sparks outrage with a cartoon portraying Meghan Markle as George Floyd with the Queen kneeling on her neck

    The French satirical magazine has been accused of being racist, demeaning, and "pimping George Floyd trauma for profit."

  • 'No culture, no future': Actress in naked lockdown protest at French Oscars

    A French actress stripped down naked on stage at the César Awards during a politically charged in protest at the months-long shutdown of cultural venues. Corinne Masiero wore a bloodstained donkey costume before removing her clothes to reveal the words "No culture, no future" written across her front as she presented the costume award on Friday. While most businesses have opened in France, theatres and cinemas have been closed for more than three months. Demonstrators have demanded that the government do more to end the halt of performances and support the industry battered by the pandemic. Several theatres were occupied on Friday in at least nine cities, while sit-ins at the Odeon Theatre on the Left Bank in Paris entered their eighth day.

  • The royal family is back to business as usual, sending a clear message about where their priorities lie after Harry and Meghan's bombshell interview

    After Harry and Meghan's interview, Prince William and Kate Middleton promoted mental health in schools, and the Queen celebrated science education.

  • Infectious diseases expert Michael Osterholm says COVID variants are a "whole new ballgame"

    The U.S. is playing a "whole new ballgame" in terms of controlling the coronavirus now that variants are spreading across the country, Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, told CBS News on Friday.Why it matters: Osterholm said the U.S. could face another surge from the B.1.1.7 variant, which was first identified in the United Kingdom and has since been detected throughout the U.S. Multiple studies have suggested that it likely spreads more easily than the original strain of the virus.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat they're saying: "We are, I think for the moment, in the eye of a hurricane with regard to the good news, the vaccine's coming, but the big challenge [is] with this new variant that has arrived here from Europe," Osterholm told CBS News."But beyond that, it's all going to be about the variants and the vaccine, and that will determine where we're going to be next year, the year after, and the year after that."Osterholm predicted that between now and the time the U.S. can vaccinate more of its population "we're going to see this B.1.1.7 surge occur."The big picture: His warning comes as multiple states across the country relax or roll back their coronavirus restrictions.Around the world, some countries are again going back into lockdown as cases continue to rise.Go deeper: Europe's new coronavirus spike is a warning to the U.S.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Some residents of a Florida City-owned trailer park have lived there for decades. They have until Wednesday to leave

    About 70 residents of a low-income trailer neighborhood in Florida City could be homeless by Wednesday because they are being evicted by the city.

  • What is Cuomo clutching in a photo of him wrapped in a blanket, taken at the end of a politically tumultuous week?

    Holding his phone in his right hand, Cuomo appears to be clutching Saratoga Spring Water with his left hand, while hunched and draped in a blanket.

  • French actor strips for culture during Cesar Awards ceremony

    The ceremony announcing the winners of this year’s Cesar Awards, France’s equivalent of the Oscars, included a loud cry for culture in the age of the coronavirus, with one actor stripping naked onstage to make a statement about the continued closure of cinemas and theaters. Corinne Masiero came onstage Friday night to present the best costume award wearing a donkey suit and tampons as earrings. “Is that too trash?” Masiero asked the socially distanced audience before removing the donkey costume to reveal what looked like a blood-soaked dress and announcing “I have a last one.”

  • Charles Oakley on Patrick Ewing’s problems at Madison Square Garden: ‘(Dolan) offered you a D-League job. There’s no respect behind your name’

    NEW YORK — Charles Oakley wasn’t surprised Patrick Ewing had trouble getting around Madison Square Garden, and he doesn’t understand why his former teammate would want an explanation from James Dolan. “This man (Dolan) offered you a D-League job. There’s no respect behind your name,” Oakley told the New York Daily News. “Why are you mad now because they asked you for your (credential)? When ...