Capitol rioter who breached Senate sentenced to 8 months in prison for felony

A Florida man who breached the U.S. Senate chamber carrying a Trump campaign flag was sentenced Monday to eight months behind bars, the first resolution for a felony case in the Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6.

    One of the most glorious moments in Late Night history was when Seth Meyers and Rihanna spent the day drinking at The Jane Hotel. Most of us will never be lucky enough to drink with a celebrity of her caliber, so we lived vicariously through Meyers. What’s better than watching the former “Weekend Update” anchor make Rihanna drink tequila served in chocolate bunnies and having Rihanna tell him to give his wife head? Though it’s a tough act to follow, Meyers is going day drinking again with anothe