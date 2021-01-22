Capitol Rioter Came Back to D.C. for Inauguration, Feds Say

U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia

A Florida man wanted after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot tried to return to the scene of the crime for the inauguration of President Joe Biden.

Like many of the MAGA fanatics who have been arrested in the two weeks since the insurrection, Samuel Camargo implicated himself by bragging about his participation on social media, authorities said.

“Got some memorabilia, did it myself,” Camargo allegedly wrote under a photo of a hand showing a piece of metal from the Capitol.

In a criminal complaint, prosecutors said Camargo posted video clips that show him at the rallies that preceded the riot and on the steps of the Capitol after the mob broke past police.

One clip shows “Camargo at one of the doorways to the U.S. Capitol Building, using his mobile phone to video tape his struggle with the U.S. Capitol Police over opening a door to the U.S. Capitol Building,” the complaint says.

“The presence of the crowd, the distinctive door, and presence of US Capitol police—as well as this video clip being posted after the prior video clip clearly taken on the Capitol grounds—support that this video shows Camargo actively struggling to gain entrance to the US Capitol Building.

“Also in the video, you see what appears to be Camargo’s left hand on the door as he is filming with his right hand.”

One of Camargo’s former classmates tipped off investigators to the postings, and an FBI agent called him. He admitted he had been at the Capitol but had since returned to Broward County, Florida.

“Shortly after the interview began, Camargo became uncooperative, questioning your affiant’s loyalty to the constitution, and advised the interviewing agent he had no information to provide,” the complaint says.

Soon after, Camargo posted a message on Facebook: “Just finished talking to an FBI agent, I believe I’ve been cleared.”

Wrong.

A week later, the U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia filed four charges against Camargo. And on Tuesday, Florida police went to his home to arrest him—only to find he was gone.

Investigators tracked him to Washington, where he was picked up and allegedly admitted he knew he was facing charges.

“In fact, in spite of knowing that he was wanted in connection with his prior actions at the U.S. Capitol, the defendant decided that he should attempt to attend the Inauguration rather than turn himself into authorities,” prosecutors wrote in a Thursday filing.

Camargo’s bizarre return to Washington, they argued, made him a flight risk and they asked that he be held. The judge agreed to keep Camargo behind bars until a Feb. 4 detention hearing.

