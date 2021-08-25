Capitol rioter in ‘Camp Auschwitz’ sweatshirt offered plea deal

A man who was among those who stormed the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6 has been offered a plea deal by the Justice Department.

Robert Packer of Virginia, who was photographed in the building wearing an anti-Semitic “Camp Auschwitz” sweatshirt, was arrested in January and charged with two misdemeanors. He pleaded not guilty but was offered a plea deal, according to CNN.

Details of the offer are unknown, but several rioters who were not charged with violent crimes have pleaded guilty to a single misdemeanor count of illegally demonstrating inside the Capitol, which carries a six-month sentence but would likely be reduced as part of the deal.

Packer was first identified by CNN, days after the insurrection.

“He’s been always extreme and very vocal about his beliefs,” one Virginia resident said at the time.

Packer’s next hearing is scheduled for October.

