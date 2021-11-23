A Capitol rioter who declared 'Civil War is coming' just avoided the prison sentence prosecutors wanted

Rasha Abual-Ragheb was sentenced to two months of home confinement after pleading guilty to joining the pro-Trump mob that overtook the Capitol. US attorney's office in Washington, DC

Rasha Abual-Ragheb received a sentence lighter than the prison sentence prosecutors recommended.

She encouraged people to bring firearms to Washington and posed for photographs inside the Capitol.

The judge saw the New Jersey woman as a low risk and ordered three years of probation.

A New Jersey woman who declared "Civil War is coming" just days after January 6 was sentenced to two months of home confinement Tuesday, avoiding the month-long prison term that prosecutors had requested for her role in the Capitol attack.

Judge Carl Nichols handed down the sentence during a virtual hearing where the woman, Rasha Abual-Ragheb, pleaded for leniency and said her conduct was motivated by a legitimate belief that her vote was not counted in the 2020 presidential election. Nichols, a 2019 appointee to the federal trial court in Washington, DC, described Abual-Ragheb as "relatively mild in comparison to others" and noted she "showed up in a tutu, not — as many did — in military gear."

Still, Nichols said he was troubled by her social media posts, in which she "predicted if not hoped for civil war and violence."

The judge said the January 6 attack was not an "ordinary violent riot" but one that interrupted a tradition of peaceful handing off of power dating back to former President George Washington.

"Being part of a violent riot is unacceptable at all times, especially it's such a sensitive time for our nation," he said.

Abual-Ragheb pleaded guilty in August to a single misdemeanor charge — parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol — carrying a maximum sentence of six months in prison. In addition to her two months of home confinement, her sentence included three years of probation and a $500 fine.

Invoking 1776

During a nearly 90-minute virtual hearing, federal prosecutor Michael Liebman highlighted social media posts in which Abual-Ragheb put her political advocacy in starkly violent terms. After her home state of New Jersey went to now-President Joe Biden by a wide margin, she wrote on Facebook, "I won't stop. They have to kill me."

Later she invoked the year 1776, a "direct reference for the need, in her view, for violence," Liebman said. And as Congress' certification of the presidential election results drew near, she posted on Facebook that she was coming to Washington, DC, with "toys" — referring to a Taser — and encouraged others to bring firearms.

"The intent she had, her purpose, and the fact that it was done with thousands of others, merits — in the government's view — a brief period of incarceration of 30 days," Liebman said.

'Civil War is coming'

In court filings, prosecutors featured social media posts in which Abual-Ragheb lamented the pro-Trump mob's treatment at the hands of law enforcement. Days after January 6, she posted on social media, "Civil War is coming and I will be happy to be a part of it."

Abual-Ragheb appeared to grow emotion in the virtual hearing, which the public could hear through teleconference. In brief remarks to Nichols, she said, "I never intended to cause any harm or violence."

Her defense lawyer, Elita Amato, stressed that Abual-Ragheb was inside the Capitol for only about two minutes and did not cause any damage or commit any acts of violence.

"Her actions were of a person who came not to cause havoc and not to be violent … but someone who came just to rally and protest," Amato said.

"In terms of things that she wrote, either before or after, she recognizes that many of them were stupid," the defense lawyer added.

Nichols said it was not appropriate to "infer the very worst intentions" behind the social media posts, and he sympathized with Abual-Ragheb's assertion that she has a limited grasp of English.

"I don't think it's reasonable to conclude she was planning to be an active participant in a civil war," he said.

Read the original article on Business Insider