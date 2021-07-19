Capitol rioter who entered Senate gets far shorter jail sentence than prosecutors wanted

In this file image from U.S. Capitol Police video, Paul Allard Hodgkins, 38, of Tampa, Fla., front, stands in the well on the floor of the U.S. Senate on Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP)

Capitol rioter Paul Allard Hodgkins, who entered the senate chamber during the insurrection, has been sentenced to eight months in prison after prosecutors argued he should have received an 18-month sentence.

Hodgkins apologized to the court for his actions and told the judge: “Biden is the rightful President.”

He didn’t say anything about former President Donald Trump during the sentencing. Mr Trump was impeached by the house for inciting the insurrection on 6 January, but he was later acquitted by the senate.

Hodgkins did community service before his sentencing, according to NBC4. The light sentence comes after he was not accused of assaulting anyone or causing any property damage.

Giving Hodgkins eight month’s less prison time than federal prosecutors had asked for, the judge referred to Hodgkins’ clear criminal record, that he wasn’t a leader of the mob that laid siege to the Capitol, and that his statement to the court was “sincere”.