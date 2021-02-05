A Capitol rioter filmed breaking the windows where a Trump supporter was fatally shot was arrested after a relative told on him, FBI says

Ashley Collman
zachary_alam_1
Zachary Alam, circled in red, outside the doors to the Speaker's Lobby during the Capitol riot. United States District Court for the District of Columbia

  • Zachary Alam, 29, was arrested in Denver, Pennsylvania, on Saturday.

  • Alam is accused of breaking the windows that a rioter was fatally shot while trying to crawl through.

  • Alam's criminal complaint said a "family member" helped the FBI track him down.

A man who was filmed shattering a window into the Speaker's Lobby at the Capitol riot has been arrested after a relative tipped him off, the FBI said.

Zachary Alam, 29, was arrested on Saturday inDenver, Pennsylvania, at the Penn Amish Motel, according to WHTM.

He faces charges of assault on a federal officer with a dangerous or deadly weapon; destruction of government property over $1,000; obstruction of an official proceeding; unlawful entry on a restricted building or grounds; violent entry; and disorderly conduct, according to the criminal complaint.

The FBI agent who compiled the complaint said that they saw footage showing a man, whom they identified as Alam, entering the Capitol during the riot through a shattered window in the Senate Wing.

He then forced his way past Capitol Police officers, and "appeared agitated" as he made his way through the building - at one point getting close to an officer's face, the complaint said.

zachary_alam_2
Stills from a video show Alam smashing the Speaker's lobby windows with a helmet. United States District Court for the District of Columbia
zachary_alam_3
Alam was taken into custody on Saturday in Pennsylvania. United States District Court for the District of Columbia

At the glass doors to the Speaker's Lobby - the room outside the House chamber - Alam and others came face to face with officers guarding the door, according to the complaint.

The FBI agent said Alam was "observed repeatedly punching the glass panels of the doors immediately behind the officers, causing the glass to splinter."

Read more: Election-fraud liars are scrambling to avoid lawsuits, but they can't retract the damage they've done

While throwing the punches, Alam "pushed his body up against one of the Capitol Police officers guarding the door," the complaint said.

ashli babbitt
Ashli Babbitt was fatally shot while trying to climb through one of the smashed Speaker's Lobby windows. Maryland MVA/Courtesy of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office via AP

Alam is seen "in video footage shouting 'F--- the blue' multiple times in the faces of the US Capitol Police officers who were standing post outside the Speaker's lobby door," according to the complaint.

Seconds after officers stepped away from the door, the criminal complaint states that Alam began "kicking the glass panels" and then started smashing them with a helmet he took from another person in the crowd.

He "violently struck the middle glass panel repeatedly with the helmet, further shattering the window," the complaint states.

The complaint notes that chants of "Break it down!" and "Let's f---ing go!" could be heard in the background of these videos.

The pro-Trump rioter Ashli Babbitt was later fatally shot while trying to climb through one of the shattered windows. The complaint noted that Alam could be seen in footage of that shooting.

The FBI agent said they were able to track Alam down after receiving an anonymous tip from a person identifying themselves as a "family member" of Alam on January 14. The relative gave the FBI details about Alam's identity, which they used to draw up his driver's license photo, which matched the man in the videos from the riot.

According to the criminal complaint, the relative told the FBI that Alam called them up from a new phone number after the riot and wouldn't say where he was. The relative said Alam said "he was sorry for what he had done at the US Capitol but he was not going to turn himself into authorities because he did not want to go to jail again."

Public records show that Alam had previously been detained at the Rikers Island jail.

The relative also told the FBI that after the riot, Alam had been asking other relatives if he could stay with them, saying that the FBI was looking for him.

Public records show that Alam is being held at the Federal Detention Center in Philadelphia.

