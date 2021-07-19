Capitol rioter gets 8 months in prison in first felony sentence stemming from Jan. 6

Yacob Reyes
·3 min read

Hodgkins in the Senate chamber on Jan. 6. Photo: CCTV footage via DOJ

38-year-old Paul Hodgkins of Tampa was sentenced to eight months in prison Monday after pleading guilty to obstruction of an official proceeding, a felony charge stemming from his participation in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Why it matters: Hodgkins is the first Jan. 6 rioter to be sentenced for a felony, setting a benchmark for hundreds of other cases that prosecutors have brought against individuals involved in the Capitol attack.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

What they're saying: As he prepared to announce the sentence, Judge Randolph Moss said that Hodgkins "actively participated" in an event that threatened not only Capitol security, but "democracy itself."

  • He said it was "chilling" that the pro-Trump mob was able to disrupt the certification of President Biden's election victory, and that Hodgkins' waving of a Trump flag on the Senate floor symbolized his loyalty to a single individual over the nation.

  • "It left a stain that will remain on us and on this country for years to come," Moss added.

Background: Prosecutors had sought 18 months in prison for Hodgkins, who was recorded on surveillance video holding a Trump flag on the floor of the Senate chamber. Federal sentencing guidelines for similar offenses suggest between 15 and 21 months in prison.

  • Hodgins has no criminal record and was not charged with engaging in violence, but prosecutors argued that his actions posed a "grave danger to our democracy." They also contended that he had prepared for a confrontation by entering the Capitol with rope, protective goggles and latex gloves in a backpack.

  • "[An 18-month sentence] will send a loud and clear message to other would-be rioters that if and when they are caught they will be held accountable, and that people who might be contemplating a sequel to the Jan. 6 attack will stand down, and there won’t be a next time," Assistant U.S. Attorney Mona Sedky said at a sentencing hearing Monday.

The other side: Hodgkins' lawyers requested that he serve no prison time, citing his "courage" and "strength of character" in pleading guilty and accepting responsibility for his actions.

  • Hodgkins spoke in court and said he was "truly remorseful and regretful of his actions," suggesting he was "caught up in an emotional protest" and originally had no intention of storming the Capitol.

  • "Joseph R. Biden is rightfully and respectfully the president of the United States," he added.

The big picture: Federal prosecutors have described the Capitol riot probe — which has seen charges against over 550 people thus far — as "likely the most complex investigation ever prosecuted by the Department of Justice."

  • Prosecutors said in a court filing that although individuals convicted of such behavior may have no criminal history, their beliefs make them "unique among criminals in the likelihood of recidivism."

  • Roughly 20 individuals have pleaded guilty in the sprawling investigation, which has also netted conspiracy charges against extremist groups accused of plotting the attack ahead of time.

  • One person was sentenced last month to three years of probation for a misdemeanor charge. Hodgkins' sentencing may affect whether other individuals charged in relation to the attack choose to accept guilty pleas or go to trial.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Attorney general restricts efforts to seize reporters' records

    The prohibition by Garland comes after three news outlets learned the Justice Department under former President Trump secretly seized reporters' records.

  • Two bears in Lebanon rescued from harsh zoo

    Two Syrian bears were rescued from a zooLocation: Tyre, LebanonTheir names are Homer and UlyssesThey’re now on their way to a wildlife sanctuary in the U.S.Four Paws International helped prepare the brown bears for their journey(SOUNDBITE) (Arabic) HEAD OF PROJECT DEVELOPMENT AT FOUR PAWS INTERNATIONAL, AMIR KHALIL, SAYING:"Today the team will give the bears the anaesthesia and we will transfer them from South Lebanon to a sanctuary in Colorado. It will be a long journey with a transit in Dubai then to Chicago then Colorado, so the bears need special care regarding anaesthesia and the dose given and its timing."Homer and Ulysses were kept in a zoo for more than 10 yearsTheir cage had a cement floor(SOUNDBITE) (Arabic) HEAD OF PROJECT DEVELOPMENT AT FOUR PAWS INTERNATIONAL, AMIR KHALIL, SAYING:"Bears in nature walk more than 40 kilometres a day, it is not suitable for them to be staying in a 4x3 metres cage with cement floor which does not meet international standards. We are happy that people here agreed that these animals go to a better place to live a better life, and these bears should retire, it is not appropriate they will stay in a cage all their lives until they die."The two bears will soon walk freely in a natural habitat

  • Investigation underway after Kansas City officers shoot at suspect in vehicle Sunday

    The suspect was not hit by the gunfire, police said. He was later taken into custody.

  • Thailand's capital tightens restrictions to fight COVID-19

    Officials in Thailand further tightened coronavirus restrictions on Monday in response to an alarming rise in cases and deaths that is stressing the country’s health care system. City officials in Bangkok, the capital, ordered a range of establishments to close completely from Tuesday for two weeks or until further notice. Beauty parlors and barber shops may operate but must limit the numbers of customers, and public parks can stay open until 8 p.m.

  • GOP joins Dems in taking on Big Pharma

    Senators working to keep the bipartisan infrastructure deal alive are zeroing in on Medicare prescription drug rebate formulas to offset up to $60 billion of the $1.2 trillion package, people familiar with the matter tell Axios.Why it matters: Targeting those funds puts the bipartisan infrastructure plan in competition with the $3.5 trillion, Democrat-only plan proposed by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I.-Vt.). It also assumes new money from altering complicated prescription drug formulas.Get market news

  • Fauci: Smallpox, polio would still be in U.S. if "false information" spread like it has with COVID

    President Biden's chief medical adviser, Anthony Fauci, told CNN Saturday he's "certain" smallpox and polio would still be in the U.S. if vaccine misinformation spread like it has over COVID-19.Why it matters: Facebook doubled down in its defense Saturday against Biden's comments that social media platforms were "killing people" by allowing coronavirus vaccine misinformation on their sites.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Surgeon General Vivek Murthy urg

  • Limiting no-knock warrants is not enough. The Breonna Taylor tragedy leaves no doubt.

    Our View: Police have had decades to use no-knock warrants safely, and they’ve failed too often. Weak changes only masquerade as real protection.

  • XGIMI’s insane new 4K projector is finally available at Amazon, and it’s $150 off!

    XGIMI isn’t exactly a company with brand recognition on par with home theater industry leaders. It doesn’t quite ring as many bells as Sony, for example. Even specifically in the home theater projector space where XGIMI shines, brands like Epson and BenQ are far more recognizable. Those companies make great products and they also spend … The post XGIMI’s insane new 4K projector is finally available at Amazon, and it’s $150 off! appeared first on BGR.

  • A man climbed Knott's Berry Farm's Supreme Scream ride and refused to come down. Videos show him standing on top of the 325-foot tower.

    A man who climbed to the top of the Supreme Scream tower in Buena Park, California, is in police custody and will undergo a mental health evaluation.

  • Ashley Olsen and Her Boyfriend Louis Eisner Went on a Rare Public Date in NYC

    The private couple has reportedly been together for years.

  • “It is like a jungle, I have seen it.” For Afghan refugees in Delhi, home is a distant dream

    It's been over three years since Haroon Mojaddidi fled Kabul and arrived in Delhi to seek refuge. But news of the Taliban aggressively capturing parts of the country again have made him anxious.

  • Kanye West Premieres New Songs at a Listening Session in Las Vegas

    Kanye West apparently premiered new material at a small listening event in Las Vegas, according to multiple unconfirmed but reliable-seeming social media reports that surfaced Sunday — several of which apparently include snippets of at least two songs. The clips arrived amid reports that a new West album is imminent — possibly the long-delayed “Donda,” […]

  • Australia deports commentator Hopkins for quarantine boast

    Far-right British commentator Katie Hopkins was deported from Australia on Monday after she boasted on social media that she planned to breach the country's quarantine rules. Hopkins traveled to Australia to appear in a reality television program and was in a 14-day mandatory hotel quarantine in Sydney before filming was to start.

  • Yankee Stadium fan banned from MLB parks for hitting Verdugo

    The fan who hit Boston Red Sox left fielder Alex Verdugo with a baseball thrown from the Yankee Stadium stands has been banned for life from attending big league games.

  • Drew Brees apparently won’t be coming out of retirement during the 2021 season

    More than a decade ago, Brett Favre proved that franchise quarterbacks can retire and unretire and re-retire and re-unretire. Drew Brees apparently won’t be following that path. Asked by Mike Tirico, who handled the final Football Morning in America of Peter King’s annual break, whether Brees would return if a team needs an in-season injury [more]

  • UFC on ESPN 26 video: Amanda Lemos blitzes Montserrat Conejo for 35-second KO

    Amanda Lemos recorded the second fastest finish in strawweight history against Montserrat Conejo at UFC on ESPN 26.

  • El Salvador 'House of Horrors' killings shock nation numbed to violence

    Neighbors knew something was wrong in that squat green house when a young woman's screams pierced the quiet of their neighborhood in Chalchuapa, a small town about 80 kilometers (50 miles) from San Salvador, this nation's capital. Jacquelinne Palomo Lima, 26, and her mother had been lured to the windowless dwelling by the man who lived there – 51-year-old former policeman Hugo Osorio - who had promised them information about Palomo's missing brother, Alexis, a family member told Reuters. Neighbors called police when they heard Palomo's screams on the night of May 7 as she fled the home only to be overtaken by Osorio, who allegedly hit her in the head with a metal pipe and dragged her back inside.

  • The Cops Killed With Impunity. Then Came a ‘Perfect Victim.’

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyIt was 3 a.m. on a dark stretch of rural highway, and 17-year-old Hunter Brittain and his cousin were test-driving the pickup truck they’d been tinkering with at a local repair shop all night. Brittain, a white teen from the tiny city of McRae, Arkansas, who dreamed of being a Nascar driver, worked all year to buy the old white GMC truck. But the transmission was a persistent problem.The late-night spin was meant to see if his efforts

  • Atlanta police arrest 3 suspected of homophobic abuse of child in viral video

    On Saturday, three people were arrested in connection with a viral video that captured a child being hit and verbally […] The post Atlanta police arrest 3 suspected of homophobic abuse of child in viral video appeared first on TheGrio.

  • 'Most wanted' fugitive arrested after she commented on a police department's Facebook post about her, authorities say

    Lorraine Graves, who is charged with accessory to murder, was featured in a "most wanted" post on the Tulsa Police Department's Facebook page.