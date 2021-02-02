Capitol rioter 'Helmet Boy' arrested in Pennsylvania after family tips off FBI

Graig Graziosi
Updated
Zachary Alam, known as &#x00201c;Helmet Boy,&#x00201d; was arrested for his role in the Capitol insurrection on 6 January. (US District Attorney&#x002019;s Office for the District of Columbia)
Zachary Alam, known as “Helmet Boy,” was arrested for his role in the Capitol insurrection on 6 January. (US District Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia)

Another Capitol rioter has been identified and arrested, this time thanks to a family member tipping off the law enforcement.

Zachary Alam was arrested for his part in the US Capitol riot on 6 January.

"Helmet Boy", as Mr Alam became known, allegedly used a helmet to smash the window to the Speaker's Lobby in the US Capitol, which connects to the House of Representatives.

Mr Alam was arrested on 30 January in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

He faces charges of assaulting a federal officer, obstructing law enforcement engaged in official duties indicent to civil disorder, knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Mr Alam was turned in after a family member tipped off the FBI.

According to the FBI, Mr Alam apparently told the family member that "he was sorry for what he had done at the US Capitol but he was not going to turn himself into authorities because he did not want to go to jail".

Prosecutors from the US Attorney's Office claim Mr Alam can be seen "punching the glass panels of the doors immediately behind the officers, causing the glass to splinter" and later throwing his body against a law enforcement officer trying to guard a door.

"Shortly thereafter, he took a black-colored helmet from an individual with a yellow 'Don't tread on me' flag, took off his fur-lined hat and red baseball hat, and violently struck the middle glass panel repeatedly with the helmet, further shattering the window," the complaint against Mr Alam reads.

Mr Alam's actions were tied to those of Ashli Babbit, the QAnon-supporting Capitol rioter who was shot and killed while trying to climb through a window. Mr Alam allegedly smashed the window that Mr Babbit was trying to climb through when she was killed.

"After the shot, [Mr Alam] backed away toward the stairwell next to the U.S. Capitol Police tactical unit," the complaint reads.

In addition to wearing a fur-lined trapper hat and red MAGA cap, Mr Alam was also wearing a black and gold trimmed shirt, and carrying a black and gold trimmed helmet. Black and gold is often warn by the Proud Boys, a violent street gang that attends demonstrations with the hopes of starting brawls with the participants. Member of the Proud Boys participated in the violence at the Capitol.

It is unknown if Mr Alam has any affiliation, formal or otherwise, with the Proud Boys. He was arrested in Pennsylvania, so his use of the colours could simply be an indication that he's a fan of Pittsburgh sports.

According to USA Today, there have been 182 Capitol rioters arrested on federal charges, including those arrested by the Capitol Police and DC Metro Police on the day of the attack.

