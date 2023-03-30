Capitol rioter known as "QAnon Shaman" released early from federal prison

42
Scott MacFarlane
·2 min read

Washington — Jacob Chansley, the Capitol rioter known as the "QAnon Shaman" and arguably the most recognizable Jan. 6 defendant, has been transferred from a federal prison complex to a halfway house in Arizona, several months before he was initially set to be released.

Federal prison records indicate Chansley is currently at a "residential reentry management" facility in Phoenix, with a release date of May 25. He was originally projected to be released in July 2023, but federal prisoners can earn reductions in sentences over the course of their time behind bars.

Chansley was sentenced to 41 months prison in November 2021, two months after he pleaded guilty to a federal charge of obstruction of an official proceeding. He also spent time in jail prior to his guilty plea and sentencing.

Chansley is among the highest-profile of the roughly 1,000 criminal defendants who have been charged for their roles in the Capitol attack, in part due to his unique outfit, which included animal fur and horns. He was also among a smaller subset of rioters who went into the Senate chamber, where he sat at the desk of the Senate president.

According to prosecutors, Chansley proceeded to take pictures of himself on the dais and refused to vacate the seat when asked to do so by law enforcement. Instead, he stated that "Mike Pence is a f***ing traitor" and wrote a note on paper on the dais that read "It's Only A Matter of Time. Justice Is Coming!"

Jacob Chansley, known as the
Jacob Chansley, known as the

A Bureau of Prisons spokesman wouldn't comment specifically on Chansley's case, but noted in a statement to CBS News that the 2018 law known as the First Step Act changed how frequently federal inmates can earn sentence reductions, with credits last calculated in March.

Chansley regained prominence this month, when his case was the subject of a series of programs on Tucker Carlson's primetime Fox News show.

At his sentencing hearing in 2021, Chansley called his actions "indefensible" and said he had "no excuse."

"I am in no way shape or form a dangerous criminal. I am not a violent man. I am not an insurrectionist. I am certainly not a domestic terrorist," Chansley told the judge. "I am nothing like these criminals that I have been incarcerated with."

Reps. Bowman and Massie have heated exchange over gun control

MLB opening day will feature new rule changes

Nine soldiers killed in Kentucky helicopter crash

Recommended Stories

  • A principal in Florida has resigned after writing a $100,000 check of the school's money to a scammer pretending to be Elon Musk

    Despite staff warnings, the principal talked with the scammer for months, thinking Elon Musk would donate millions in exchange for $100,000 upfront.

  • Owner of stolen truck tracks it with AirTag and kills man inside, Texas police say

    “Please do not take matters into your own hands like this,” police said.

  • A family built tiny houses for each of their teenage children to live in. Experts say too much independence for teens may not be the best idea.

    In the Brinks family, the teens grew up in their own tiny houses. Experts say it may work for the Brinks but many teens need supervision.

  • Catch me if you can! Man accused of running cannabis farm hides from police

    A man accused of helping to run a cannabis farm tried to hide from police on a roof, a court heard.

  • Texas Bill Allowing State Funds for Parents to Pay for Private Ed Goes to Senate

    A sweeping public education bill that would allow families to use taxpayer money to send their children to private schools and restrict classroom lessons on sexual orientation received initial approval Tuesday and will now go before the Senate for a full vote. The Senate education committee, led by Sen. Brandon Creighton, R-Conroe, voted 10-2 to […]

  • Florida man charged with possessing and distributing hundreds of child porn images and videos

    A Brandon, Florida man faces severe penalties after he was allegedly found to be in possession of hundreds of child pornographic videos and images on his electronic devices.

  • "I Paid $3,000 For My Front Row Ticket": Taylor Swift Fans Are Revealing The Shocking Costs Of Their Eras Tour Tickets And How They Can Even Afford Them

    Only three fans I met were able to buy tickets through the original sale. Everyone else got theirs through resale — the average price paid was almost $700.

  • Owner of home where missing Texas child’s family lived says parents are good people

    Charles Parson, who owns the home at which Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez’s family lived, said he’s known the mother for about 10 years.

  • Gov. Katie Hobbs vetoes food tax repeal, which may be what Republicans wanted all along

    A Republican bill to repeal the food tax isn't really about helping struggling families. It's about sticking it to Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs.

  • N.C. board removes election officials who refused to certify

    North Carolina’s state elections board on Tuesday removed two local election officials who had refused to certify their county's 2022 results after officials determined they violated state law. The state board voted unanimously to dismiss Surry County elections secretary Jerry Forestieri and board member Timothy DeHaan in one of the strongest disciplinary actions taken against local officials across the U.S. who have delayed or refused to certify election results. Forestieri and DeHaan had questioned the legitimacy of state election law and court decisions disallowing photo ID checks and voter residency challenges.

  • Two found dead in apparent murder-suicide at hotel in Houma

    Two found dead by housekeeping at local hotel. Law enforcement suspect murder-suicide.

  • Arkansas’ top-ranked recruit looks like Arkansas’ best freshman so far

    Sam Pittman and the Razorbacks have playing time available for freshmen next year. Luke Hasz is making his case.

  • The jail where 18 female employees had relationships with prisoners

    Eighteen female staff at a jail which has pioneered a liberal approach have had relationships with prisoners since it opened, data obtained under Freedom of Information laws has revealed.

  • VP Harris hails Tanzania leader, announces trade boost

    US Vice President Kamala Harris unveiled Thursday an initiative to expand trade with Tanzania as she hailed the leader of the East African nation as a "champion" of democracy.On the second leg of her trip to Africa, Harris said EXIM Bank, the US government credit agency, would sign a memorandum of understanding to facilitate up to $500 million in exports to Tanzania covering transport, infrastructure, digital technology and clean energy projects."On the subject of economic growth, good governance delivers predictability, stability and rules which businesses need to invest," Harris said at a press briefing alongside President Samia Suluhu Hassan."Working together it is our shared goal to increase investment in Tanzania and strengthen our economic ties," she said, also announcing plans to partner with Tanzania in 5G technology and cyber security.Harris described Hassan, Tanzania's first female president who has been rolling back the authoritarian policies of her late predecessor John Magufuli, as a "champion" of democracy.Hassan described their meeting as a "historic milestone" and referred to Harris -- the first Black person and first woman to be elected US vice president -- as a "sister".Harris is on a three-nation trip to Africa, the latest push by the United States to deepen its engagement with the continent to counter the growing influence of China and Russia.Tanzania has remained neutral over Russia's war in Ukraine, abstaining in UN votes against Moscow and calling for the conflict to be resolved through diplomatic means.And in November, Hassan visited Beijing and held talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.- Political reforms -Hassan, who marked her second year in office on March 19, has sought to turn the page on Magufuli's hardline rule, which had tarnished Tanzania's reputation as a stable country in a troubled region.Earlier this month, she vowed to restore competitive politics and jumpstart a stalled process to review the constitution, a long-held opposition demand.In January, Hassan announced the lifting of a ban on political rallies, paving the way for the return that month of opposition stalwart Tundu Lissu who had spent most of the past five years in exile.On Thursday, Harris also laid a wreath at a memorial commemorating the August 1998 bombing of the US embassy in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania's economic hub.The almost simultaneous attacks by Al-Qaeda in Tanzania and the US embassy in Kenya's capital Nairobi left more than 200 people dead and more than 5,000 wounded.Harris commended the government for its "transparent response" to an outbreak of the Marburg haemorrhagic fever which has killed five people in Tanzania, noting that USAID is providing $1.3 million to help.As she wrapped up the first leg of her trip in Ghana on Wednesday, Harris announced an initiative of more than $1 billion to improve women's empowerment in Africa.In a speech in Ghana's capital Accra on Tuesday, she noted three areas of focus Washington believes could benefit from more investments: women's empowerment, the digital economy and good governance and democracy."We are 'all in' on Africa," she added, repeating US President Joe Biden's declaration at a US-Africa leaders' summit last year.From Tanzania, Harris heads to Zambia on Friday.pool-str-txw/bp

  • Cop Union Exec Busted in Drug Import Scheme Tried to Blame Her Housekeeper

    LinkedIn/San Jose Police Officers’ AssociationThe executive director of the San Jose Police Officers’ Association (SJPOA) is accused of importing massive amounts of fentanyl and other illicit prescription drugs into the U.S.—even using her organization’s official UPS account as part of the alleged scheme—then blaming it all on her housekeeper when confronted by the feds.For eight years up until January, Joanne Marian Segovia, 64, used her home and work computers to get multiple-kilogram shipment

  • Bangles front woman and ’80s icon Susanna Hoffs, 64, isn't obsessing about aging: 'I don't want to waste my energy'

    Since her Bangles days, Hoffs has released a slew of albums and raised two kids — and she's just written a new novel, "This Bird Has Flown."

  • Nine soldiers killed in Kentucky helicopter crash

    Nine soldiers were killed in a collision between two Black Hawk helicopters during a routine training mission Wednesday night. CBS News digital journalist Kila Peeples joined Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers to discuss the latest details of the deadly crash.

  • Deadly chocolate factory blast highlights combustion risks

    Last week's fatal blast at a Pennsylvania chocolate factory highlighted the combustibility of food plants in general and chocolate making in particular. The powerful explosion Friday at R.M. Palmer Co. killed seven people, sent 10 to the hospital and damaged several other buildings in West Reading, a small town 60 miles (96 kilometers) northwest of Philadelphia, where the 75-year-old, family-owned company has long had a factory. Pennsylvania State Police have said “everything’s on the table,” as fire marshals try to pinpoint the origin and cause.

  • Gaudreau scores two SHGs, Wild beat Avalanche 4-2

    Frederick Gaudreau scored two short-handed goals, Filip Gustavsson stopped 39 shots, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-2 Wednesday night. Marcus Johansson and Sam Steel also scored for the Wild, who improved to 16-1-4 in their last 21 games and moved three points ahead of Colorado and Dallas atop the Central Division. Bowen Byram and Lars Eller scored for the Avalanche, who lost for just the 10th time in their last 34 games (24-7-3).

  • Who will be the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft? Odds for top prospects

    Here is what the odds say for who will go No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft on April 27.