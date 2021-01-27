Capitol rioter was noticed by airport cop because he was annoying people on his flight by yelling 'Trump 2020'

Haven Orecchio-Egresitz
capitol siege
Trump supporters confront police and security forces at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on January 6, 2021. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty

  • A man was arrested for his role in the Capitol riots because he annoyed people on his plane.

  • John Lolos was removed from a Delta flight after yelling "Trump 2020" repeatedly.

  • The airport officer who removed Lolos later recognized him in an Instagram video at the Capitol.

An accused Capitol rioter got caught because he was yelling "Trump 2020" on his Delta flight leaving Washington, DC, and had to be escorted off the plane.

Two days after a pro-Trump march turned into an insurrection at the US Capitol, an officer with the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police Department was called onto a Delta flight to remove John Lolos for his disruptive behavior, according to a federal court affidavit.

Officer Braddock didn't detain Lolos immediately, but brought him to the gate where he booked a different flight.

About 45 minutes later, Braddock was scrolling his Instagram and saw a video of people exiting the Capitol.

He recognized Lolos among the crowd because he was wearing the same shirt he wore at the airport, waving a "Trump 2020" flag and yelling "We did it, yeah!"

Braddock then alerted United States Capitol Police Dignitary Protection Division Agents who were at the airport for other assignments. They responded to the gate and placed Lolos under arrest.

He's been charged with knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

The federal court system has not yet identified legal representation for Lolos.

