Capitol rioter from Pennsylvania gets prison for attacks on journalist, police

A Pennsylvania man has been sentenced to nearly three years in prison for assaulting an Associated Press photographer and attacking police officers with a stun gun during the U.S. Capitol riot.

Alan Byerly apologized to his victims before U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss sentenced him on Friday to two years and 10 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

Byerly pleaded guilty in July to assaulting AP photographer John Minchillo and then activating a stun gun as he charged at police officers who were trying to hold off the mob that formed outside the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

SKYLIGHTS 2022: Week 8 high school football final scores Good Samaritan jumps to help driver after semi crashes, catches fire on Pennsylvania Turnpike This 19-acre Franklin Park estate is for sale for $5M - photos VIDEO: Coffee and conversations: What matters to voters in southwestern Pennsylvania? DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts