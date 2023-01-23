Capitol rioter who put his feet on Pelosi’s desk found guilty

Roughly two years after his brush with viral fame, the man who boasted about writing a “nasty note” for Nancy Pelosi after kicking back in her chair and putting his workboot on her desk has been found guilty on all eight charges against him.

Richard “Bigo” Barnett testified in his own defense last week in one of the highest-profile trials connected to the attack on the US Capitol on 6 January, 2021. It took a jury only two hours to deliver a verdict.

Charges include obstruction of an official proceeding, theft of government property, and entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon, after he walked the halls of Congress with a 950,000-volt stun-gun walking staff.

“I bought it for protection,” he testified last week. “I knew at night antifa might be wandering around killing and stabbing people. I wanted to be prepared.”

Barnett – whose defense attorneys compared him to “everyone’s crazy redneck uncle from out of town” – admitted to the jury on 19 January that he “probably shouldn’t have put my feet on the desk” when he joined the mob on January 6.

Two years earlier, on the Capitol grounds, he boasted about his actions to The New York Times.

“I wrote her a nasty note, put my feet up on her desk,” he saidl while holding a letter he said he stole from her desk. He said he left 25 cents behind to pay for it.

“I put a quarter on the desk even though she ain’t f****** worth it,” he shouted outside the Capitol that day.

According to images provided by federal prosecutors, the note reads: “Hey Nancy, Bigo was here you biatch.”

Asked whether he has any regrets from January 6, Mr Barnett told a federal courtroom last week that he regrets going to Washington DC at all for the “misery” it has since brought his family, and for his behaviour inside Ms Pelosi’s office.

He said it he thought it was “funny” that he called her a “biotch” but he admitted that his message was “crass.”

This is a developing story