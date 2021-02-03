Capitol rioter ‘QAnon shaman’ refuses food for a week in jail because it is not organic
The "QAnon Shaman," one of the rioters at the US Capitol who wore a horned hat and fur, has apparently refused food for more than a week in jail because it is not organic.
Jake Angeli, who attends numerous protests in his strange outfits, earning him the "QAnon Shaman" moniker, has been in a Washington DC jail since the Capitol insurrection.
Mr Angeli's attorney filed an emergency motion requesting his client either be released or be given food conducive with his dietary needs.
According to a court filing, Mr Angeli practices "shamanism" which apparently requires him to eat only organic food.
"Based on Mr. Jacob Chansley's shamanic belief system and way of life, non-organic food, which contains unnatural chemicals, would act as an 'object intrusion' onto his body and cause serious illness if he were to eat it," Mr Angeli's attorney, Albert Watkins, wrote.
Mr Angeli's given name is Jacob Chansley.
According to Mr Watkins, his pleas to the Washington DC jail where Mr Angeli is being held to provide him with organic food have been denied.
Mr Angeli's lawyers have attempted to deflect blame for the "QAnon Shaman's" actions at the Capitol on Donald Trump, and claimed their client acted peacefully during the insurrection.
Mr Angeli pleaded not guilty on Friday to charges of obstructing an official proceeding, violent entry, and disorderly conduct while on Capitol grounds.
"In turn, the Governments appears, in the case of Defendant herein and other peaceful citizens in like position, to be in the unseemly position of having to prosecute folks for taking heed of the call of the former President, believing the former President's words, and doing that which the former President asked to have done," Mr Watkins argued in the court filing.
Mr Watkins said his client would be willing to testify against Mr Trump, calming Mr Angeli felt "duped" by the former president.
Read More
QAnon ‘Shaman’ offers to testify against Donald Trump
QAnon Shaman feels ‘duped’ after Trump doesn’t pardon him
Fur-wearing ‘QAnon Shaman’ appeals to Trump for pardon
AOC hits back at claims she lied about Capitol assault ordeal
FBI launches new photo-packed website for those wanted in Capitol riot