Capitol rioter who stole a beer from Pelosi's office pleads guilty to misdemeanor

A Jan. 6 rioter from Oklahoma who admitted to stealing a beer from House Speaker Nancy's office pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor offense.

Andrew Ericson, 24, pleaded guilty to one count of illegally protesting inside the U.S. Capitol, which has the maximum penalty of six months in jail.

As part of the deal, Ericson admitted he "took a beer out of a mini-refrigerator" located inside the speaker's conference room or office space, according to court documents reported by CNN.

The deal came after the FBI received video footage Ericson streamed of himself inside Pelosi's office, showing him taking the beer out of the refrigerator.

Ericson's sentence is expected to be handed down by U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden on Dec. 10.

