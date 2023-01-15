Capitol rioter who stormed Senate chamber to 'plead the blood of Jesus' acquitted on obstruction charge because the judge said he had a 'unique stew in his mind'

Joshua Black inside the Capitol building on January 6, 2021 United States District Court for the District of Columbia

A judge acquitted Joshua Black on one count of obstruction.

Black was convicted on five other charges, including unlawful possession of a dangerous weapon on Capitol grounds.

Black is set to be sentenced on May 5, according to court documents.

A federal judge acquitted a Capitol Rioter on one obstruction charge while convicting him on five other charges because she said he had a "unique stew in his mind."

U.S. District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson said that Joshua Black had a "unique stew in his mind" that made her unsure of whether he was aware that his actions were unlawful in her ruling on Friday, Politico reported. Jackson found Black not guilty on one count of obstruction of an official proceeding, court documents show.

Black was convicted of entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a restricted building, unlawful possession of a dangerous weapon on Capitol grounds, disorderly conduct in the Capitol building, and impeding passage through the Capitol grounds, according to court documents.

Jackson found Black not guilty on one count of obstruction of an official proceeding. Black is the first Capitol Riot defendant who reached the Senate Floor on January 6 to be acquitted of the obstruction charge, according to Politico.

Photographs from inside the Capitol Building on January 6 showed a person "wearing a red hat, camouflage jacket, and yellow gloves, who appears to be bleeding from his left cheek" that federal agents believed to be Black, according to a criminal complaint.

On January 8, 2021, a man posted a video to YouTube under the username "LetUs Talk" which agents also believed to be Black, the complaint says. In the video, the man can be seen with blood on the left side of his face which he explains is from a wound that he suffered after being shot in the face with a projectile, according to the complaint.

In the video, Black said, "once we found out Pence turned on us and that they had stolen the election, like officially, the crowd went crazy," according to the criminal complaint. "I mean, it became a mob. We crossed the gate."

"We just wanted to get inside the building. I wanted to get inside the building so I could plead the blood of Jesus over it. That was my goal," Black said in the video, according to the complaint.

Black also admitted to carrying a knife on him during the Capitol Riot in the video, the complaint says, but said he "wasn't planning on pulling it."

"I pled the blood of Jesus on the Senate floor," Black says in the video according to the complaint. "You know. I praised the name of Jesus on the Senate floor. That was my goal. I think that was God's goal."

Black is next expected in court at 9:30 am on May 5 for a sentencing hearing. At least 978 people have been charged in connection to the Capitol Riot so far.

