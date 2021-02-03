Capitol rioter who wore jacket with his company’s name and number on the back has been arrested

Troy Faulkner at the US Capitol on 6 January 2021 ((FBI))

US federal authorities have arrested a man who was filmed wearing a jacket emblazoned with the name of his company during the Capitol riots on 6 January.

Troy Faulkner, 39, from Whitehall, Ohio, turned himself into police on 13 January after FBI investigators identified him from a video that showed him breaking through a window at the Capitol.

He was filmed alongside a mob of pro-Trump supporters climbing into the building, while the name of his company, “Faulkner Painting” and its number was visible on the back of his jacket.

In the charging document released this week, an FBI investigator wrote that Mr Faulkner “could be seen facing away from the camera with his back turned.

“On the back of his jacket, there is the name of a company 'FAULKNER PAINTING' and the telephone number [redacted].”

The investigator added that the authorities were able to confirm through the website of the Ohio secretary of state that Mr Faulkner owned a painting company “consistent with the company’s logo on the back of the jacket.”

The authorities also discovered social media posts written by the 39-year-old, where he argued with one of his Facebook friends about the riot.

“We weren’t fighting against antifa we’re fighting against the government,” Mr Faulkner wrote in one comment, and added: “We took it to there front door unlike p***y ass BLM,” in another.

Mr Faulkner was subsequently charged with with two felonies of destruction of government property and obstruction of an official proceeding. He is still in federal custody.

Five people died and several more were injured as a mob of pro-Trump rioters breached the Capitol on 6 January, causing members of the House to barricade themselves inside offices. At least 180 people have been arrested in relation to the riots.

Mr Trump was impeached by the House for a second time for his role in inciting the riots at a rally held nearby. He faces a Senate impeachment trial on 9 February 2021.

Read More

Outrage as alleged Capitol rioter permitted vacation to Mexico

Trump reportedly fixated on taking down Liz Cheney over impeachment