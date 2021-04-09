Capitol rioters caught racing golf carts to join Capitol insurrection in new footage

A group of alleged rioters races through the streets of Washington DC to join the insurrection at the US Capitol (U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia)

While the day of the Capitol riot produced a seemingly endless amount of troubling photos and videos, none may be so strange as recently released surveillance images showing a group of rioters racing through the streets of Washington DC in stolen golf carts.

According to a police report detailing the incident, the rioters "loaded into golf carts and began speeding the Capitol building to also break into the Capitol building."

"In a video their street race to the Capitol, [alleged rioter Roberto Minuta] is seen swerving around law enforcement vehicles attempting to throw blockades on multiple streets. While doing so, Minuta says 'Patriots are storming the Capitol building; there's violence against patriots by DC police; so we're en route in a grand theft auto golf cart to the Capitol building right now,'" the report said.

Federal investigators said Mr Minuta and another alleged rioter, Josh James, later joined the Oathbreakers at the Capitol.

The details emerged in a court filing on Thursday arguing that Mr James should remain behind bars for his role in the Capitol insurrection.

“While Minuta speeds toward the Capitol, the defendant does not bail from the golf cart, but rather punches the Capitol building address into his phone and audibly directs Minuta, aiding them in their endeavor to storm the Capitol building," the filing said.

Mr James is among the Oathkeeper members facing a conspiracy indictment. He was arrested and charged in early March, and prosecutors say he was a "second in command" of the Oathkeeper gang members who attacked the Capitol.

Prosecutors also claim Mr James spoke to several individuals about bringing weapons to the insurrection and said he tried to organise a "qrf" - a quick reaction force - to muster at the Capitol.

Both Mr Minuta and Mr James were members of GOP hatchetman Roger Stone's security detail before they were arrested for their alleged role in the insurrection.

Mr James's detention hearing was held on Friday.

