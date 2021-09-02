Capitol rioters committed more than 1,000 assaults on police, prosecutors say

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ivana Saric
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Video footage shows that rioters committed more than 1,000 assaults against police officers during the U.S. Capitol insurrection, according to a court filing by prosecutors Wednesday.

Why it matters: The statistic highlights the level of violence police faced trying to defend the Capitol and lawmakers who were inside the building certifying the Electoral College vote for President Biden on Jan. 6.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

  • The revelation in a status update in the case of Couy Griffin, one of over 600 people charged over the Capitol violence, also underscores that authorities are still searching for "dozens, if not hundreds, of suspects," notes Politico, which first obtained the court filing.

What they're saying: "Based on a review of the body-worn-camera footage conducted by our Office, the footage displays approximately 1,000 events that may be characterized as assaults on federal officers," said Emily Miller, the federal prosecutor leading evidence-collection efforts for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Washington, D.C., in the filing.

  • Miller noted that prosecutors expected to upload in the next four weeks 7,000 hours of footage that the Capitol Police provided the FBI, having determined that "an additional 7,000 hours of footage is not relevant to this case."

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Democrats counter Republican-led voter restrictions with early, aggressive outreach

    David Harris did not need an explanation when the two canvassers on his driveway asked him and his wife Jamie if they had heard about the new voting restrictions that the Republicans leading his state of Iowa had passed. Amid former President Donald Trump's false claims that his 2020 election loss to President Joe Biden was the result of widespread voter fraud, Iowa was the first state to enact major legislation https://www.legis.iowa.gov/docs/publications/SOL/1224327.pdf#SF413 in 2021 that Democrats argue is designed to favor Republicans by suppressing voter turnout.

  • With A Chaotic Finish, Joe Biden Declares End To America’s Longest War

    The president followed through on a campaign pledge to end the 20-year war in Afghanistan but spent much of his speech rebutting the evacuation's critics.

  • Former Olympic swimmer and accused Capitol rioter takes plea deal, report says

    ‘Mr Keller is prepared to go forward’ with the deal, accused Capitol rioter Klete Keller’s lawyer says

  • Finding the meaning of life in a meaningless Dallas Cowboys preseason game | Opinion

    Attending the Cowboys’ preseason finale with my daughter provides eternal, unforgettable moments.

  • Stashed until next year, Reggie Robinson is still in the Cowboys’ team picture

    After having his position switched, Robinson went back to corner only to have his dream deferred in a different way in 2021. | From @CDPiglet

  • Subway Station Drenched as Ida Remnants Prompt Flash Flood Emergency in New York

    A subway station in New York City was drenched by heavy rainfall as the remnants of Storm Ida swept through the city prompting a flash flood emergency on September 1.The National Weather Service issued the flash flood emergency late on Wednesday night, describing the flooding as “life-threatening” and urging locals to avoid travel where possible.This footage uploaded by Twitter user @whatever_diana shows rain leaking into the subway station and cascading down the train as she exits.According to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority in New York, train services were extremely limited as several lines were delayed or suspended due to the flooding. Credit: Diana Thiebauth via Storyful

  • Pitch Perfect 's Skylar Astin and Girlfriend Lisa Stelly Break Up

    More than a year after Skylar Astin and Lisa Stelly confirmed their romance on Instagram, E! News has exclusively learned that the pair quietly called it quits.

  • Pope defends deal with China, says dialogue necessary

    Pope Francis has defended the Vatican deal with China's communist government on the appointment of Catholic bishops, saying an uneasy dialogue is better than no dialogue at all. In an interview with Spanish radio network COPE broadcast on Wednesday, Francis compared the Vatican's dialogue with China to those with East European countries during the Cold War which eventually resulted in many freedoms for the Church there. "China is not easy, but I am convinced that we should not give up dialogue," he said in some of his most comprehensive comments to date on the issue.

  • Moderna Begins Submission Process for FDA Approval of Its Covid Booster Shot

    The biotech said the submitted data showed that the booster dose at the 50 ug dose level induced "robust antibody responses against the Delta variant."

  • Adam Sandler Says Netflix Made Him Change New Movie For A Surprising Reason

    The actor made the eyebrow-raising revelation in an interview about his upcoming film "Hustle."

  • Top general says its "possible" U.S. will coordinate with Taliban on ISIS-K strikes

    Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said at a press briefing Wednesday that it's "possible" that the U.S. will coordinate with the Taliban to conduct airstrikes against ISIS-K in Afghanistan.Why it matters: The U.S. has coordinated with Taliban commanders to evacuate Americans and Afghans out of the country. But administration officials have emphasized that it has been out of shared interest, and doesn't mean they "trust' the insurgents. Stay on top of the latest market tren

  • As Afghanistan adjusts to Taliban rule, music goes silent

    The Taliban have so far been at pains to show a more conciliatory face to the world, with none of the harsh public punishments and outright bans on public entertainments that characterized their previous time in power before 2001. Cultural activities are allowed, they say, so long as they do not go against Sharia law and Afghanistan's Islamic culture. Taliban authorities in Kandahar, the birthplace of the movement issued a formal order against radio stations playing music and female announcers last week but for many, no formal order was necessary.

  • The Tampa Bay Rays' Wander Franco is making baseball history already

    In his debut season, Wander Franco is on pace to break records set by baseball greats like Ted Williams and Ken Griffey Jr., DRays Bay reports. Franco has reached base in 48 of his first 53 games as a big leaguer. He’s one of just two players under 21 to reach base in that many games over his first 53 games — Willie Mays was the other.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.By the numbers: Among players under 21, Franco’s 30-game streak of getting on base (ente

  • Activists fought rounding up U.S. wild horses. Then came drought and climate change

    The roundups, made necessary by the devastating effects of wildfire and drought, show how climate change is endangering the iconic wild horses, livestock and other wildlife, according to ranchers, activists and the U.S. government. The dire situation on Western lands has led to unprecedented dialogue between horse rights activists, the cattle industry and the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), which is charged with providing federal protection for wild horses. Horse defenders have long hated the helicopter-led roundups, where wild horses are herded into corrals and then brought to long-term grazing facilities, mostly in the Midwest.

  • Hospitals reach their limits as COVID cases surge nationwide

    CDC data shows the U.S. averaged more than 149,000 new COVID cases over the last seven days. Some states are now moving to once again tighten their COVID restrictions to help ease the strain on our nation's health care system, CBS' Skyler Henry reports. Then Dr. Hilary Fairbrother, an emergency medicine physician, joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss the latest on the pandemic.

  • Quarantine Policies Leave Some Students Without Access to Learning

    Whitney DeHerrera’s second-grader Catalina, who attends Lawrence Public Schools in Kansas, was sent home Monday for a 10-day quarantine — along with the other 21 students in her class. But other than some paper assignments, which DeHerrera plans to spread out over the next several days, she wasn’t given any guidance to keep her daughter […]

  • The Complicated Truth About the Royal Family's Reaction to Princess Diana's Death

    How Queen Elizabeth II protected William and Harry, but came close to losing her adoring public, as Prince Charles organically salvaged his image after Princess Diana's August 31, 1997 death.

  • Biden concedes no mistakes, but faults Trump peace deal in defending Afghanistan withdrawal

    President Joe Biden defended the way his administration handled the Afghanistan pullout while heartily criticizing former President Donald Trump for helping the Taliban regain their "strongest military position since 2001."

  • Billionaire Military Contractor Was Selling Tickets to Leave Afghanistan for $6,500: Report

    The U.S., Biden spokesman Jen Psaki said, "wouldn't be supportive of profiting off of people who are desperate to get out of a country"

  • Children of accused killer Chad Daybell tell "48 Hours" he was framed

    In their first television interview together, the children of accused murderer Chad Daybell say their father was framed. They tell CBS News' Jonathan Vigliotti why they insist their dad is innocent in this preview of "48 Hours."