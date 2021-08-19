Capitol rioter's sentencing delayed after new video evidence of alleged police assault emerges

A federal judge delayed the sentencing of a Capitol rioter hours after video footage surfaced that allegedly showed him assaulting a police officer during the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Why this matters: Robert Reeder, of Maryland, was due to be sentenced Wednesday, after pleading guilty to one misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. But prosecutors requested a delay due to the new video evidence, tweeted by the Sedition Hunters, an online group seeking to hold Capitol rioters to account, per CNN.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Josh Rothstein told the court the delay would allow the prosecution time to review the videos.

Driving the news: Rothstein said the government initially planned to recommend Reeder spend two months in jail, but the new videos of the alleged assault led him to revise the sentence to six months — the maximum for Reeder's misdemeanor.

Robert Bonsib, Reeder's lawyer said he didn't think that the newly surfaced videos would change his client's defense, according to BuzzFeed News.

What's next: US District Judge Thomas Hogan granted Rothstein's request and Reeder’s sentencing was moved to Oct. 8.

The big picture: More than 500 people have been charged for participating in the Capitol attack.

Indiana grandmother Anna Morgan-Lloyd was the first person to be sentenced over the Capitol riot. She was ordered to complete 40 hours of community service and pay $500 in restitution in June.

