Capitol rioter's sentencing delayed after new video evidence of alleged police assault emerges

TuAnh Dam
·1 min read

A federal judge delayed the sentencing of a Capitol rioter hours after video footage surfaced that allegedly showed him assaulting a police officer during the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Why this matters: Robert Reeder, of Maryland, was due to be sentenced Wednesday, after pleading guilty to one misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. But prosecutors requested a delay due to the new video evidence, tweeted by the Sedition Hunters, an online group seeking to hold Capitol rioters to account, per CNN.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

  • Assistant U.S. Attorney Josh Rothstein told the court the delay would allow the prosecution time to review the videos.

Driving the news: Rothstein said the government initially planned to recommend Reeder spend two months in jail, but the new videos of the alleged assault led him to revise the sentence to six months — the maximum for Reeder's misdemeanor.

  • Robert Bonsib, Reeder's lawyer said he didn't think that the newly surfaced videos would change his client's defense, according to BuzzFeed News.

What's next: US District Judge Thomas Hogan granted Rothstein's request and Reeder’s sentencing was moved to Oct. 8.

The big picture: More than 500 people have been charged for participating in the Capitol attack.

  • Indiana grandmother Anna Morgan-Lloyd was the first person to be sentenced over the Capitol riot. She was ordered to complete 40 hours of community service and pay $500 in restitution in June.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Website detailing Capitol building tunnels saw spike of interest before 6 January riot

    ‘These people were suddenly obsessed with the Capitol Building,’ says WashingtonTunnel.com administrator about traffic spike

  • Two former police officers reject plea offers in Jan. 6 case

    Two former police officers from Rocky Mount, Virginia, have rejected initial plea deal offers by the U.S. Justice Department to resolve charges stemming from their role in storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, a federal prosecutor said on Tuesday. Thomas Robertson and Jacob Fracker, who at the time was also a corporal for the National Guard https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-military-extremism/national-guardsman-first-known-current-service-member-to-be-charged-over-capitol-riot-idUSKBN29J2OB, are both charged with obstructing an official proceeding, as well as lesser charges including violent entry and disorderly conduct. In a status hearing on Tuesday, federal prosecutor Elizabeth Aloi said both defendants had rejected initial offers to settle the case, though an attorney for Fracker said his client would be open to negotiating a separate deal that is not tied to Robertson's alleged conduct.

  • ‘The White Lotus’: Jennifer Coolidge’s Funniest Moments, From ‘Littering’ Ashes to That ‘BLM’ Misunderstanding

    This post contains spoilers for “The White Lotus” Episode 6. On “The White Lotus,” Jennifer Coolidge and writer-director Mike White created a character you may not want to share a vacation with (or really, any conversation lasting longer than two minutes) but can’t help but watch. We’re of course talking about Tanya, who was at the center of some of the HBO series’ funniest and most poignant moments. We’re here to talk about the latter, though. Prepare to toss back some champagne (and maybe some

  • Taliban destroy statue of Shiite military leader

    The Taliban blew up a statue of a Shiite military leader who fought against the militant group during Afghanistan’s civil war in the 1990s, photos circulating on Wednesday show, according to AP.Why it matters: The destruction of the statue of Abdul Ali Mazari is a reminder of the destruction of 1,500-year-old statues of Buddha in 2001, when the Taliban previously ruled and strictly limited women's and other human rights.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.D

  • Ghani says he fled Afghanistan to avert Taliban killing, denies taking money

    Former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani — speaking from exile in the United Arab Emirates — said he fled the country to avoid being killed by the Taliban and denied allegations that he took a large sum of money with him.The latest: In a video posted to Facebook Wednesday, Ghani said he left Kabul to prevent bloodshed and accused the Taliban of breaking an agreement to remain on the outskirts of the city.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for

  • Tampa's Morphogenesis wants to cure cancer with an affordable shot

    A group of scientists in Tampa is working to make treating cancer as easy as getting a shot.Why it matters: While most of today's cancer treatments tend to be toxic and expensive, Morphogenesis is working to develop immunotherapies that are safe and affordable. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."Affordability is key," co-founder Patricia Lawman told Axios. "If people can’t pay for it, what good is it?"How it works: The company’s ImmuneFx vaccine uses plas

  • Website mapping DC’s tunnel network warned FBI of suspicious traffic ahead of Capitol riot

    The owner of the Washington Tunnels website tipped off the FBI about suspicious traffic on his mapping site ahead of the Capitol riot.

  • 'Down to nothing' - dry, heavy winds stoke growing California wildfires

    GRIZZLY FLATS, Calif. (Reuters) -An incendiary mix of strong, shifting winds and drought-parched vegetation stoked two of California's largest wildfires on Wednesday, with thousands of people chased from their foothill and forest homes in the Sierra Nevada range. Some narrowly escaped the latest surge in flames and wind-whipped embers with only the clothes on their backs and the few belongings they managed to pack into their vehicles during chaotic evacuations. Bratten fled his house in the Sierra hamlet of Grizzly Flats, about 65 miles east of Sacramento, the state capital, on Tuesday night.

  • Luis Rojas responds to Steve Cohen’s tweet criticizing the team’s offense | Mets News Conference

    New York Mets manager Luis Rojas responds to Steve Cohen’s tweet earlier on Wednesday in which the Mets owner criticized the team’s offensive struggles.

  • Lions injury update: 10 players sit out practice No. 15

    It might be time to start worrying a little more about D'Andre Swift...

  • Bulletproof vest saved North Texas deputy in traffic stop shooting with unknown gunman

    A Blue Alert has been discontinued, but a search continues for a gunman who injured a North Texas deputy.

  • Was leaving Afghanistan 'the right way' ever possible?

    As "gut-wrenching" as the Taliban's rapid takeover of the country has been, some experts say there was nothing the U.S. could have done to prevent it.

  • Officer Ella French's wounded partner speaks from hospital

    CPD Officer Carlos Yanez Jr. shared a message from the hospital as he continues to recover from a fatal shooting that took the life of his partner Ella French.

  • Search for man in violent groping in Williamsburg

    The man grabbed a 26-year-old woman from behind Sunday at 2:15 a.m. at the corner of South 4 and Havemeyer streets in Williamsburg.

  • Wisconsin Legislature moves to intervene and dismiss 'wildly premature' redistricting lawsuit

    Wisconsin's Republican-led Legislature is asking for a dismissal of a lawsuit seeking to have a federal court declare the state's current legislative and congressional districts unconstitutional for use in redistricting efforts.

  • Convicted of kidnapping his ex, Oklahoma man won a retrial. His new sentence is longer

    After getting a retrial, an Oklahoma man got an even longer prison sentence.

  • The Upcoming ‘Chucky’ Reboot Is So Gay It’s Scary

    The new series will feature a gay teen discovering his identity — and hanging with a serial killer doll.

  • Forensic nurse who examined woman accusing Trevor Bauer of sexual assault: 'I had never seen that before'

    The nurse, Kelly Valencia, described the bruising on the woman's genitals as "red and purple." She said on Tuesday that "it was frankly alarming."

  • Neighbor Charged with Hate Crime Accused of Coming Back for More

    King County Sheriff’s OfficeIn 2017, Thi Pham, a 33-year-old Vietnamese woman, moved to Shoreline, Washington, to live with her husband, William Healy. To hear the couple tell it, virtually from the moment Pham arrived, she was under verbal attack from a racist next-door neighbor, Jan Myers.According to Healy and Pham, Myers, 72, began unleashing slurs, calling her “Miss Vietnam” and “Miss Saigon” and alleging that she was a mail-order bride.Myers, meanwhile, said she really only had a problem w

  • ‘I think she’s out,’ deputy says after violent arrest

    Body cameras worn by the deputies with the Solano County Sheriff's Office recorded them pulling guns on Nakia Porter before slamming her to the pavement while handcuffing her along a rural road in the town of Dixon on the night of Aug. 6, 2020. Porter's father, Joe Powell, was also placed in handcuffs and briefly detained. Porter was jailed overnight on suspicion of resisting arrest, but never charged.