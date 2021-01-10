Capitol rioters shown beating face-down police officer

Details about who the officer is have not been confirmed

Information continues to be released regarding Wednesday’s violent attack on the U.S. Capitol and the new updates prove to be just as shocking as what we already know.

A new video released on Sunday shows pro-Trump rioters beating an officer who is laying facedown on the ground. The rioters pull the officer down and use objects in their hands to beat him.

Man, this is hard to watch. This video appears to show a police officer being dragged down the stairs face down while Trump supporters beat him to a pulp, even using American flags. Unclear if this was Officer Sicknick but this is deeply disturbing. pic.twitter.com/Muz3fv5SFi — Caleb Hull (I'm With the CCP Don't Ban Me) (@CalebJHull) January 10, 2021

Details about who the officer is have not been confirmed, but according to TMZ, the officer was either a member of the Capitol police force or the Metropolitan police force.

The incident took place on the side entrance of the building which was being guarded by officers — inlcuding the one that was eventually bludgeoned on the ground.

According to TMZ, one rioter could be heard shouting “Get that motherf***** out of there! Take him out!”

Another angle appears to show the same altercation with the police officer face down. Horrific. pic.twitter.com/fponhdu0rf — Caleb Hull (I'm With the CCP Don't Ban Me) (@CalebJHull) January 10, 2021

As theGrio previously reported, Brian D. Sicknick was the fifth person to die after the disturbing insurrection in Washington, D.C. Washington correspondent for Nexstar Media Group, Alexandra Limon, said sources told her that Sicknick was taken off life support on Thursday. He was reportedly hit in the head with a fire extinguisher by a rioter.

The Washington Post reported that Sicknick collapsed when he returned to his division office and was taken to the hospital where he died Thursday night.

Members of U.S. Capitol Police inspect a damaged entrance of the U.S. Capitol January 7, 2021 in Washington, DC. The U.S. Congress has finished the certification for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ electoral college win after pro-Trump mobs stormed the Capitol and temporarily stopped the process. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

A second U.S. Capitol Police officer was confirmed dead this week. Officer Howard Liebengood, 51, died Saturday while off-duty.

U.S. Capitol Police issued a statement on Sunday, but did not say whether or not the officer’s death was related to the deadly revolt at the Capitol on Wednesday. The Associated Press spoke to two sources who confirmed that Liebengood died by apparent suicide.

“Our officers need more than gratitude,” tweeted Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.). “They need authentic, capable leadership and meaningful support, and I call on my colleagues to join me demanding it immediately.”

theGrio’s Gerren Keith Gaynor and Renee G contributed to this report.

