Capitol riots - live: Four people killed in Capitol riots as ex-presidents join chorus blaming Trump

The US Senate vowed to certify Joe Biden’s election victory as lawmakers returned to the Capitol Building after the pro-Trump rioters attack on Washington DC.

Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer blasted Donald Trump for his role in the shameful riots his supporters carried out in Washington DC.

“This will be a stain on our country not so easily washed away. The final, terrible, indelible legacy of the 45th president of the United States, undoubtedly the worst,” said Mr Schumer.

Earlier former president Barack Obama took to Twitter to condemn Donald Trump for “inciting” the shocking violence that happened in Washington DC.

A woman was shot inside the US Capitol Building as lawmakers are set to certify Joe Biden’s election victory after the Trump riot.

Authorities confirmed that the woman had died after being shot in the chest when Mr Trump’s supporters stormed the Capitol Building to try and prevent the certification.