Capitol riots: One officer dies after violence in DC, reports say

(Reuters)

A US Capitol Police officer has become the fifth person to die as a result of the riots in Washington DC, according to reports.

Quoting three sources, CNN confirmed that the officer died from the chaos at the US Capitol on Wednesday.

News of the death follows the reported resignation of US Capitol Chief Steve Sund, who Nancy Pelosi urged to step down over a ‘failure of leadership’ that allowed a mob to breach Congress.

Earlier on Thursday, Metropolitan Police Department chief Robert Contee said at a press conference that 56 officers were injured throughout the night, with one officer remaining in hospital after being beaten and tased by the mob.

It was unclear if the deceased officer was the one referenced by Mr Contee.