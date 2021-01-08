Capitol riots: A running count of the lawmakers calling for Trump’s second impeachment
President Donald Trump’s conduct leading up to and during the deadly riots targeting the US Capitol has drawn widespread backlash among hundreds of lawmakers on both sides of the political aisle, as congressional leaders demand his Cabinet invoke the 25th Amendment and remove the president — or face a second impeachment process.
Calls to remove the president from office in the final days of his administration have grown since a violent mob of Trump supporters attacked Congress on Wednesday as it convened to certify the results of the 2020 elections.
The mob spurred a nearly six-hour delay in the vote certification, which went on to officially declare President-elect Joe Biden the next commander-in-chief. But Mr Trump’s speech in Washington just before the riots, in which he urged his supporters to march to the Capitol, and his video during the mob which was said to have added fuel to the fire, have both sparked demands for his immediate removal.
A growing chorus of Republican and Democratic lawmakers in the House of Representatives and US Senate have called for Mr Trump’s impeachment, with some going as far as calling for the 25th Amendment — the process in which a majority of the Cabinet votes to remove the president. Here is a list of the more than 230 lawmakers on Capitol Hill calling for Mr Trump’s impeachment (The Independent will continue to update this story as it develops):
House Democrats
Rep. David Cicilline of Rhode Island
Rep. Ted Lieu of California
Rep. Jerrold Nadler of New York
Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas
Rep. Steve Cohen of Tennessee
Rep. Hank Johnson of Georgia
Rep. Ted Deutch of Florida
Rep. Lucy McBath of Georgia
Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington
Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland
Rep. Joe Neguse of Colorado
Rep. Veronica Escobar of Texas
Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon of Pennsylvania
Rep. Madeleine Dean of Pennsylvania
Rep. Sylvia Garcia of Texas
Rep. Mondaire Jones of New York
Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri
Rep. Mike Thompson of California
Rep. Earl Blumenauer of Oregon
Rep. Katherine Clark of Massachusetts
Rep. John Garamendi of California
Rep. Stephen Lynch of Massachusetts
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York
Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota
Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan
Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts
Rep. Carolyn Maloney of New York
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York
Rep. Stephanie Murphy of Florida
Rep. Eric Swalwell of California
Rep. Jackie Speier of California
Rep. Dina Titus of Nevada
Rep. Brad Schneider of Illinois
Rep. Katie Porter of California
Rep. Jared Huffman of California
Rep. Chris Pappas of New Hampshire
Rep. Betty McCollum of Minnesota
Rep. Jimmy Gomez of California
Rep. Mark Takano of California
Rep. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania
Rep. Grace Meng of New York
Rep. Tom Malinowski of New Jersey
Rep. Chrissy Houlahan of Pennsylvania
Rep. Don Beyer of Virginia
Rep. Bill Foster of Illinois
Rep. Nancy Pelosi of California
Rep. Jim McGovern of Massachusetts
Rep. Jim Clyburn of South Carolina
Rep. Gregory Meeks of New York
Rep. Jason Crow of Colorado
Rep. Antonio Delgado of New York
Rep. Vicente Gonzalez of Texas
Rep. Marcy Kaptur of Ohio
Rep. Brenda Lawrence of Michigan
Rep. Lloyd Doggett of Texas
Rep. Tony Cardenas of California
Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick of Arizona
Rep. Kweisi Mfume of Maryland
Rep. Salud Carbajal of California
Rep. Joe Courtney of Connecticut
Rep. Mike Quigley of Illinois
Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton of District of Columbia
Rep. David Price of North Carolina
Rep. Jim Cooper of Tennessee
Rep. Alcee Hastings of Florida
Rep. Karen Bass of California
Rep. Joyce Beatty of Ohio
Rep. Dwight Evans of Pennsylvania
Rep. Ed Perlmutter of Colorado
Rep. Al Green of Texas
Rep. Charlie Crist of Florida
Rep. Jamaal Bowman of New York
Rep. Alma Adams of North Carolina
Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester of Delaware
Rep. Donald Payne of New Jersey
Rep. Marie Newman of Illinois
Rep. Bobby Rush of Illinois
Rep. Jan Schakowsky of Illinois
Rep. Frederica Wilson of Florida
Rep. Adriano Espaillat of New York
Rep. Jahana Hayes of Connecticut
Rep. Nydia Velazquez of New York
Rep. Yvette Clarke of New York
Rep. Mark DeSaulnier of California
Rep. Ritchie Torres of New York
Rep. Steven Horsford of Nevada
Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman of New Jersey
Rep. Gerry Connolly of Virginia
Rep. Anna Eshoo of California
Rep. Val Demings of Florida
Rep. Joaquin Castro of Texas
Rep. Barbara Lee of California
Rep. Suzan Delbene of Washington
Rep. Bill Keating of Massachusetts
Rep. Seth Moulton of Massachusetts
Rep. Terri Sewell of Alabama
Rep. Tom O'Halleran of Arizona
Rep. Raúl Grijalva of Arizona
Rep. Lori Trahan of Florida
Rep. Greg Stanton of Arizona
Rep. Doris Matsui of California
Rep. Ami Bera of California
Rep. Jerry McNerney of California
Rep. Ro Khanna of California
Rep. Zoe Lofgren of California
Rep. Jimmy Panetta of California
Rep. Ruben Gallego of California
Rep. Julia Brownley of California
Rep. Judy Chu of California
Rep. Brad Sherman of California
Rep. Pete Aguilar of California
Rep. Grace Napolitano of California
Rep. Norma Torres of California
Rep. Linda Sánchez of California
Rep. Nanette Barragán of California
Rep. Lou Correa of California
Rep. Alan Lowenthal of California
Rep. Mike Levin of California
Rep. Scott Peters of California
Rep. Sara Jacobs of California
Rep. Diana DeGette of Colorado
Rep. Jason Crow of Colorado
Rep. John Larson of Connecticut
Rep. Rosa DeLauro of Connecticut
Rep. Darren Soto of Florida
Rep. Kathy Castor of Florida
Rep. Lois Frankel of Florida
Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz of Florida
Rep. Nikema Williams of Georgia
Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux of Georgia
Rep. David Scott of Georgia
Rep. Ed Case of Hawaii
Rep. Kai Kahele of Hawaii
Rep. Robin Kelly of Illinois
Rep. Jesus "Chuy" García of Illinois
Rep. Sean Casten of Illinois
Rep. Danny Davis of Illinois
Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi of Illinois
Rep. Lauren Underwood of Illinois
Rep. André Carson of Indiana
Rep. Cindy Axne of Iowa
Rep. Sharice Davids of Kansas
Rep. John Yarmuth of Kentucky
Rep. Chellie Pingree of Maine
Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger of Maryland
Rep. John Sarbanes of Maryland
Rep. Anthony Brown of Maryland
Rep. David Trone of Maryland
Rep. Richard Neal of Massachusetts
Rep. Dan Kildee of Michigan
Rep. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan
Rep Andy Levin of Michigan
Rep. Debbie Dingell of Michigan
Rep. Haley Stevens of Michigan
Rep. Angie Craig of Minnesota
Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota
Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi
Rep. Emanuel Cleaver of Missouri
Rep. Susie Lee of Nevada
Rep. Ann McLane Kuster of New Hampshire
Rep. Donald Norcross of New Jersey
Rep. Andy Kim of New Jersey
Rep. Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey
Rep. Frank Pallone of New Jersey
Rep. Albio SIres of New Jersey
Rep. Bill Pascrell of New Jersey
Rep. Mikie Sherrill of New Jersey
Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández of New Mexico
Rep. Tom Suozzi of New York
Rep. Kathleen Rice of New York
Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney of New York
Rep. Paul Tonko of New York
Rep. Joe Morelle of New York
Rep. Brian Higgins New York
Rep. David Price of North Carolina
Rep. Kathy Manning of North Carolina
Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio
Rep. Suzanne Bonamici of Oregon
Rep. Peter DeFazio of Oregon
Rep. Brendan Boyle of Pennsylvania
Rep. Mike Doyle of Pennsylvania
Rep. Jim Langevin of Rhode Island
Rep. Lizzie Pannill Fletcher of Texas
Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas
Rep. Marc Veasey of Texas
Rep. Filemon Vela of Texas
Rep. Peter Welch of Vermont
Rep. Elaine Luria of Virginia
Rep. Bobby Scott of Virginia
Rep. Donald McEachin of Virginia
Rep. Abigail Spangenberger of Virginia
Rep. Jennifer Wexton of Virginia
Rep. Rick Larsen of Washington
Rep. Derek Kilmer of Washington
Rep. Kim Schrier of Washington
Rep. Adam Smith of Washington
Rep. Marilyn Strickland of Washington
Rep. Mark Pocan of Wisconsin
Rep. Gwen Moore of Wisconsin
House Republicans
Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois
Senate Democrats and Independents
Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York
Sen. Pat Murray of Washington
Sen. Mazie Hirono of Hawaii
Sen. Jeff Merkley of Oregon
Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio
Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon
Sen. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania
Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland
Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia
Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont
Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts
Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut
Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island
Sen. Alex Padilla of California
Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia
Sen. Brian Schatz of Hawaii
Sen. Ben Cardin of Maryland
Sen. Tom Carper of Delaware
Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware
Sen. Maria Cantwell of Washington
Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts
Sen. Gary Peters of Michigan
Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois
Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont
Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut
Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois
Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado
Sen. Debbie Stabenow of Michigan
Sen. Tina Smith of Minnesota
Sen. Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin
Sen. Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire
Sen. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire
Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey
Sen. Ben Ray Luján of New Mexico
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York
Sen. Angus King of Maine
Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California
Sen. John Hickenlooper of Colorado
Senate Republicans
Senator Ben Sasse has indicated he would be open to examining articles of impeachment against the president