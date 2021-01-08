Capitol riots: A running count of the lawmakers calling for Trump’s second impeachment

Chris Riotta
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

President Donald Trump’s conduct leading up to and during the deadly riots targeting the US Capitol has drawn widespread backlash among hundreds of lawmakers on both sides of the political aisle, as congressional leaders demand his Cabinet invoke the 25th Amendment and remove the president — or face a second impeachment process.

Calls to remove the president from office in the final days of his administration have grown since a violent mob of Trump supporters attacked Congress on Wednesday as it convened to certify the results of the 2020 elections.

The mob spurred a nearly six-hour delay in the vote certification, which went on to officially declare President-elect Joe Biden the next commander-in-chief. But Mr Trump’s speech in Washington just before the riots, in which he urged his supporters to march to the Capitol, and his video during the mob which was said to have added fuel to the fire, have both sparked demands for his immediate removal.

A growing chorus of Republican and Democratic lawmakers in the House of Representatives and US Senate have called for Mr Trump’s impeachment, with some going as far as calling for the 25th Amendment — the process in which a majority of the Cabinet votes to remove the president. Here is a list of the more than 230 lawmakers on Capitol Hill calling for Mr Trump’s impeachment (The Independent will continue to update this story as it develops):

House Democrats

  1. Rep. David Cicilline of Rhode Island

  2. Rep. Ted Lieu of California

  3. Rep. Jerrold Nadler of New York

  4. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas

  5. Rep. Steve Cohen of Tennessee

  6. Rep. Hank Johnson of Georgia

  7. Rep. Ted Deutch of Florida

  8. Rep. Lucy McBath of Georgia

  9. Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington

  10. Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland

  11. Rep. Joe Neguse of Colorado

  12. Rep. Veronica Escobar of Texas

  13. Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon of Pennsylvania

  14. Rep. Madeleine Dean of Pennsylvania

  15. Rep. Sylvia Garcia of Texas

  16. Rep. Mondaire Jones of New York

  17. Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri

  18. Rep. Mike Thompson of California

  19. Rep. Earl Blumenauer of Oregon

  20. Rep. Katherine Clark of Massachusetts

  21. Rep. John Garamendi of California

  22. Rep. Stephen Lynch of Massachusetts

  23. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York

  24. Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota

  25. Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan

  26. Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts

  27. Rep. Carolyn Maloney of New York

  28. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York

  29. Rep. Stephanie Murphy of Florida

  30. Rep. Eric Swalwell of California

  31. Rep. Jackie Speier of California

  32. Rep. Dina Titus of Nevada

  33. Rep. Brad Schneider of Illinois

  34. Rep. Katie Porter of California

  35. Rep. Jared Huffman of California

  36. Rep. Chris Pappas of New Hampshire

  37. Rep. Betty McCollum of Minnesota

  38. Rep. Jimmy Gomez of California

  39. Rep. Mark Takano of California

  40. Rep. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania

  41. Rep. Grace Meng of New York

  42. Rep. Tom Malinowski of New Jersey

  43. Rep. Chrissy Houlahan of Pennsylvania

  44. Rep. Don Beyer of Virginia

  45. Rep. Bill Foster of Illinois

  46. Rep. Nancy Pelosi of California

  47. Rep. Jim McGovern of Massachusetts

  48. Rep. Jim Clyburn of South Carolina

  49. Rep. Gregory Meeks of New York

  50. Rep. Jason Crow of Colorado

  51. Rep. Antonio Delgado of New York

  52. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez of Texas

  53. Rep. Marcy Kaptur of Ohio

  54. Rep. Brenda Lawrence of Michigan

  55. Rep. Lloyd Doggett of Texas

  56. Rep. Tony Cardenas of California

  57. Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick of Arizona

  58. Rep. Kweisi Mfume of Maryland

  59. Rep. Salud Carbajal of California

  60. Rep. Joe Courtney of Connecticut

  61. Rep. Mike Quigley of Illinois

  62. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton of District of Columbia

  63. Rep. David Price of North Carolina

  64. Rep. Jim Cooper of Tennessee

  65. Rep. Alcee Hastings of Florida

  66. Rep. Karen Bass of California

  67. Rep. Joyce Beatty of Ohio

  68. Rep. Dwight Evans of Pennsylvania

  69. Rep. Ed Perlmutter of Colorado

  70. Rep. Al Green of Texas

  71. Rep. Charlie Crist of Florida

  72. Rep. Jamaal Bowman of New York

  73. Rep. Alma Adams of North Carolina

  74. Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester of Delaware

  75. Rep. Donald Payne of New Jersey

  76. Rep. Marie Newman of Illinois

  77. Rep. Bobby Rush of Illinois

  78. Rep. Jan Schakowsky of Illinois

  79. Rep. Frederica Wilson of Florida

  80. Rep. Adriano Espaillat of New York

  81. Rep. Jahana Hayes of Connecticut

  82. Rep. Nydia Velazquez of New York

  83. Rep. Yvette Clarke of New York

  84. Rep. Mark DeSaulnier of California

  85. Rep. Ritchie Torres of New York

  86. Rep. Steven Horsford of Nevada

  87. Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman of New Jersey

  88. Rep. Gerry Connolly of Virginia

  89. Rep. Anna Eshoo of California

  90. Rep. Val Demings of Florida

  91. Rep. Joaquin Castro of Texas

  92. Rep. Barbara Lee of California

  93. Rep. Suzan Delbene of Washington

  94. Rep. Bill Keating of Massachusetts

  95. Rep. Seth Moulton of Massachusetts

  96. Rep. Terri Sewell of Alabama

  97. Rep. Tom O'Halleran of Arizona

  98. Rep. Raúl Grijalva of Arizona

  99. Rep. Lori Trahan of Florida

  100. Rep. Greg Stanton of Arizona

  101. Rep. Doris Matsui of California

  102. Rep. Ami Bera of California

  103. Rep. Jerry McNerney of California

  104. Rep. Ro Khanna of California

  105. Rep. Zoe Lofgren of California

  106. Rep. Jimmy Panetta of California

  107. Rep. Ruben Gallego of California

  108. Rep. Julia Brownley of California

  109. Rep. Judy Chu of California

  110. Rep. Brad Sherman of California

  111. Rep. Pete Aguilar of California

  112. Rep. Grace Napolitano of California

  113. Rep. Norma Torres of California

  114. Rep. Linda Sánchez of California

  115. Rep. Nanette Barragán of California

  116. Rep. Lou Correa of California

  117. Rep. Alan Lowenthal of California

  118. Rep. Mike Levin of California

  119. Rep. Scott Peters of California

  120. Rep. Sara Jacobs of California

  121. Rep. Diana DeGette of Colorado

  122. Rep. Jason Crow of Colorado

  123. Rep. John Larson of Connecticut

  124. Rep. Rosa DeLauro of Connecticut

  125. Rep. Darren Soto of Florida

  126. Rep. Kathy Castor of Florida

  127. Rep. Lois Frankel of Florida

  128. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz of Florida

  129. Rep. Nikema Williams of Georgia

  130. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux of Georgia

  131. Rep. David Scott of Georgia

  132. Rep. Ed Case of Hawaii

  133. Rep. Kai Kahele of Hawaii

  134. Rep. Robin Kelly of Illinois

  135. Rep. Jesus "Chuy" García of Illinois

  136. Rep. Sean Casten of Illinois

  137. Rep. Danny Davis of Illinois

  138. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi of Illinois

  139. Rep. Lauren Underwood of Illinois

  140. Rep. André Carson of Indiana

  141. Rep. Cindy Axne of Iowa

  142. Rep. Sharice Davids of Kansas

  143. Rep. John Yarmuth of Kentucky

  144. Rep. Chellie Pingree of Maine

  145. Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger of Maryland

  146. Rep. John Sarbanes of Maryland

  147. Rep. Anthony Brown of Maryland

  148. Rep. David Trone of Maryland

  149. Rep. Richard Neal of Massachusetts

  150. Rep. Dan Kildee of Michigan

  151. Rep. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan

  152. Rep Andy Levin of Michigan

  153. Rep. Debbie Dingell of Michigan

  154. Rep. Haley Stevens of Michigan

  155. Rep. Angie Craig of Minnesota

  156. Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota

  157. Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi

  158. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver of Missouri

  159. Rep. Susie Lee of Nevada

  160. Rep. Ann McLane Kuster of New Hampshire

  161. Rep. Donald Norcross of New Jersey

  162. Rep. Andy Kim of New Jersey

  163. Rep. Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey

  164. Rep. Frank Pallone of New Jersey

  165. Rep. Albio SIres of New Jersey

  166. Rep. Bill Pascrell of New Jersey

  167. Rep. Mikie Sherrill of New Jersey

  168. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández of New Mexico

  169. Rep. Tom Suozzi of New York

  170. Rep. Kathleen Rice of New York

  171. Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney of New York

  172. Rep. Paul Tonko of New York

  173. Rep. Joe Morelle of New York

  174. Rep. Brian Higgins New York

  175. Rep. David Price of North Carolina

  176. Rep. Kathy Manning of North Carolina

  177. Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio

  178. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici of Oregon

  179. Rep. Peter DeFazio of Oregon

  180. Rep. Brendan Boyle of Pennsylvania

  181. Rep. Mike Doyle of Pennsylvania

  182. Rep. Jim Langevin of Rhode Island

  183. Rep. Lizzie Pannill Fletcher of Texas

  184. Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas

  185. Rep. Marc Veasey of Texas

  186. Rep. Filemon Vela of Texas

  187. Rep. Peter Welch of Vermont

  188. Rep. Elaine Luria of Virginia

  189. Rep. Bobby Scott of Virginia

  190. Rep. Donald McEachin of Virginia

  191. Rep. Abigail Spangenberger of Virginia

  192. Rep. Jennifer Wexton of Virginia

  193. Rep. Rick Larsen of Washington

  194. Rep. Derek Kilmer of Washington

  195. Rep. Kim Schrier of Washington

  196. Rep. Adam Smith of Washington

  197. Rep. Marilyn Strickland of Washington

  198. Rep. Mark Pocan of Wisconsin

  199. Rep. Gwen Moore of Wisconsin

House Republicans

  1. Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois

Senate Democrats and Independents

  1. Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York

  2. Sen. Pat Murray of Washington

  3. Sen. Mazie Hirono of Hawaii

  4. Sen. Jeff Merkley of Oregon

  5. Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio

  6. Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon

  7. Sen. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania

  8. Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland

  9. Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia

  10. Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont

  11. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts

  12. Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut

  13. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island

  14. Sen. Alex Padilla of California

  15. Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia

  16. Sen. Brian Schatz of Hawaii

  17. Sen. Ben Cardin of Maryland

  18. Sen. Tom Carper of Delaware

  19. Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware

  20. Sen. Maria Cantwell of Washington

  21. Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts

  22. Sen. Gary Peters of Michigan

  23. Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois

  24. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont

  25. Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut

  26. Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois

  27. Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado

  28. Sen. Debbie Stabenow of Michigan

  29. Sen. Tina Smith of Minnesota

  30. Sen. Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin

  31. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire

  32. Sen. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire

  33. Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey

  34. Sen. Ben Ray Luján of New Mexico

  35. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York

  36. Sen. Angus King of Maine

  37. Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California

  38. Sen. John Hickenlooper of Colorado

Senate Republicans

  1. Senator Ben Sasse has indicated he would be open to examining articles of impeachment against the president

