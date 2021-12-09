Capitol staffer charged for bringing gun into House office building

A congressional staffer was arrested and criminally charged after bringing a gun into a House office building Thursday morning, the Capitol Police said.

Why it matters: The brief incident prompted a security lockdown in the Longworth House Office Building at a time when the Capitol complex has been shaken by a series of violent attacks and threats.

Staffers were told just before 8am to move to the nearest office, "close, lock and stay away from external doors and windows" and "remain quiet and silence electronics," according to a security alert obtained by Axios.

The all-clear was sent out seven minutes later.

The incident comes as President Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and their spouses are scheduled to attend a memorial ceremony for former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole at the Capitol.

What they’re saying: The staffer is Jeffrey Allsbrooks, a logistics manager at the House Chief Administrative Office, according to a statement from the Capitol Police. The CAO serves administrative roles for the House including human resources, payroll and finance.

Officers spotted the gun in Allbrooks' bag during a security screening and tracked him down four minutes later, according to the statement.

Allsbrooks, who told police he forgot the gun was in his bag, has been charged with carrying a pistol without a license, the statement says. The matter is still being investigated.

"Just a reminder that coming to the Capitol is the thankless risk Hill staffers take everyday, to ensure the government functions," tweeted Samah Shaiq, a staffer in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office.

The CAO declined to comment on the incident. Allsbrooks did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

