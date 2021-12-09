Capitol staffer charged for bringing gun into House office building

Andrew Solender
A congressional staffer was arrested and criminally charged after bringing a gun into a House office building Thursday morning, the Capitol Police said.

Why it matters: The brief incident prompted a security lockdown in the Longworth House Office Building at a time when the Capitol complex has been shaken by a series of violent attacks and threats.

  • Staffers were told just before 8am to move to the nearest office, "close, lock and stay away from external doors and windows" and "remain quiet and silence electronics," according to a security alert obtained by Axios.

  • The all-clear was sent out seven minutes later.

  • The incident comes as President Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and their spouses are scheduled to attend a memorial ceremony for former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole at the Capitol.

What they’re saying: The staffer is Jeffrey Allsbrooks, a logistics manager at the House Chief Administrative Office, according to a statement from the Capitol Police. The CAO serves administrative roles for the House including human resources, payroll and finance.

  • Officers spotted the gun in Allbrooks' bag during a security screening and tracked him down four minutes later, according to the statement.

  • Allsbrooks, who told police he forgot the gun was in his bag, has been charged with carrying a pistol without a license, the statement says. The matter is still being investigated.

  • "Just a reminder that coming to the Capitol is the thankless risk Hill staffers take everyday, to ensure the government functions," tweeted Samah Shaiq, a staffer in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office.

  • The CAO declined to comment on the incident. Allsbrooks did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

