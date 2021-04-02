Capitol suspect shot after getting out of car with knife

The Wrap

Hallmark Channel is ending “Home & Family” after nine seasons. Here’s the weird thing that you normally don’t see accompany a cancellation: “Home & Family” Season 9 is currently drawing the show’s best-ever viewership. Season to date, “Home & Family” is averaging 259,000 total viewers, according to Nielsen, which would actually be a series high if the run ended today. Of that tally, 50,000 are women ages 25-54; 38,000 are women 18-49. Those are not series bests, but they’re both about average for the datime talk show over its nine seasons. And they’re both up from the same point last season — this, at a time when Hallmark Channel’s total-day viewership has steadily been declining for at least the past half-decade or so. So what gives? Also Read: Hallmark Channel's 'Home & Family' to End With Current Season Well, first of all, those aren’t good numbers. They’re just good for “Home & Family.” And for the past two seasons, the median age of a “Home & Family” viewer has been the oldest ever, at 62.4 years of age. When the series launched back in the 2012-13 TV season, the median viewer was considerably younger, at 50.9 years old. Of course,...Read original story Why Did Hallmark Channel Cancel ‘Home & Family’ When Viewership Was at an All-Time High? At TheWrap