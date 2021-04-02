Capitol suspect shot after getting out of car with knife
The U.S. Capitol is on lockdown after a suspect drove into Capitol officers. The suspect was shot after getting out of the car with a knife.
The US Capitol was placed on lockdown on April 2 after reports that a vehicle rammed into two Capitol Police officers.Both officers were injured, police said, and a suspect was taken into custody. All three were transported to a nearby hospitals.Heavy police activity was seen as officers redirected traffic and erected barriers on the streets.This is a developing story. Credit: Bennett Brinkman via Storyful
President Joe Biden has ordered that U.S. flags at the White House be lowered to half-staff until April 6 in honor of a U.S. Capitol Police officer who was killed Friday after a man rammed a car into a security checkpoint. Biden says he and first lady Jill Biden are heartbroken over the death of officer William Evans, an 18-year veteran of the Capitol Police force. A second Capitol police officer was injured in the attack, while the suspect was killed.
A Capitol Police officer died and another was injured when the car rammed into the barricade, the agency said. A suspect was shot by law enforcement.
Cellphone video of a helicopter landing in front of the U.S. Capitol after a car crashes into a security gate injuring two police officers. The driver was shot by authorities after leaving the vehicle holding what appeared to be a knife. (April 2)
The US Capitol was placed on lockdown on April 2 after reports that a vehicle rammed into two Capitol Police officers.Capitol Police confirmed the suspect and one officer had died after the incident. Footage taken Friday afternoon shows emergency vehicles leaving the scene.Heavy police activity was seen as officers redirected traffic and erected barriers on the streets. Credit: Saqib Ul Islam via Storyful
Capitol police said they were responding to reports that someone rammed a vehicle into two officers and a suspect was in custody. "Both officers are injured. All three have been transported to the hospital," their statement said.Dozens of police cars, marked and unmarked, raced toward the Capitol building. All roads leading to the complex were blocked by police or police officers.A helicopter was seen hovering overhead and observers were ordered to leave the area. Videos from the scene showed what looked like two people on stretchers being loaded into ambulances.Authorities have begun only in the past couple of weeks to remove the outer ring of high, razor-wire-topped fencing erected around the sprawling Capitol complex after an attack on Jan. 6 by thousands of supporters of then-President Donald Trump.
The fallen officer, William 'Billy' Evans, was an 18-year-veteran of the United States Capitol Police
