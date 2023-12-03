Capitol Tree Lighting
Good Day Austin's Dave Froelich and Leslie Rangel lit up the Capitol Tree as part of the 29th annual Downtown Holiday Sing-Along & Stroll.
Good Day Austin's Dave Froelich and Leslie Rangel lit up the Capitol Tree as part of the 29th annual Downtown Holiday Sing-Along & Stroll.
UFC Austin got off to quite a start.
Until Saturday, Georgia's last loss came to Alabama in the 2021 SEC title game.
Also on deck: family-friendly Hasbro games on markdown, Beats wireless headphones for under $100, a snuggly electric blanket for half off and much, much more.
Five of the top 18 teams have fallen to unranked opponents since Friday.
Follow UFC Austin live with Yahoo Sports for all the latest news, results and highlights from the packed card.
The former co-stars of the "Glee" actress, who died in 2020, found a special way to raise money for one of her favorite charities.
This stunner is the real deal and comes in all the letters of the alphabet.
Follow the MLS Cup Playoffs on Saturday with Yahoo Sports as FC Cincinnati hosts the Columbus Crew in the Eastern Conference final and LAFC faces the Houston Dynamo in the Western Conference final.
The Longhorns were dominant in their 49-21 victory.
Who doesn't love a good big man touchdown?
The legendary singer got candid about her dating history and the merits of dating younger men.
Amazon has revealed the first glimpse into its Fallout series, which comes out next spring. It's set in what was once Los Angeles, 200 years after a nuclear war. The show is based on the best-selling video game series and stars Yellowjackets actor Ella Purnell.
It's got Dreamhouses, pink Corvettes and everything else you need to build your Barbie World!
The Fundamental AI Research (FAIR) team at Meta seeks to further our fundamental understanding in both new and existing domains, covering the full spectrum of topics related to AI, with the mission of advancing the state-of-the-art of AI through open research for the benefit of all. Batra is also an associate professor at the Georgia Institute of Technology. What role(s) will generative AI play in the future of robotics?
Follow college football's championship weekend throughout Saturday.
Lamborghini Countach from 'Wolf of Wall Street' fails to sell in Abu Dhabi. Low pre-sale estimate of $1.5M, the seller rejected a bid of $1.35M.
Don't let Jack Frost start nipping at your car — this windshield cover will put Frost in his place.
This indoor/outdoor shoe 'makes it feel like you’re walking on a cloud,' she said.
Snag a popular portable charger for $16, a massage gun for nearly 60% off, a coffee mug warmer for $26 and more great deals.
Over 19,000 five-star fans can't be wrong.