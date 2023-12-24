Capitol View: End of the year review

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – With so many major moves in Arkansas politics in 2023, it’s time to take stock of what changes were seen for the year.

Capitol View host Roby Brock met with The Arkansas Democrat Gazette’s Rex Nelson and former State Senator Joyce Elliott of Get Loud Arkansas.

‘I will not resign,’ Arkansas Board of Corrections Chairman holds special meeting late Friday during ongoing prison bed controversy

Topics range from the Arkansas LEARNS Act, changes to the Freedom of Information Act, high-profile political races gearing up for 2024 and much more.

Capitol View airs on Sundays at 8:30 a.m.

