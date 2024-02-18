Capitol View: Funding and improvement needs take center stage in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Major moves this week were made by Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders with funding and improvement needs for Arkansans.

Capitol View host Roby Brock met Republican State Rep. Deann Vaught and Democrat State Sen. Reginald Murdock to discuss Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ commitment of funds toward mental health and substance abuse programs, the continued controversy concerning the Arkansas Board of Corrections and other topics.

DHS, Gov. Sanders investing $30 million of ARP funds in mental health, substance abuse treatment, crisis response

Roby also met John Burris with Capitol Advisors Group and Democratic Party of Arkansas Chair Grant Tennille to discuss recent moves in national and state politics.

Capitol View airs on Sundays at 8:30 a.m.

