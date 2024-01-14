Capitol View: Gov. Sanders reflects on first year in office

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It’s been one year since Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders has been inaugurated, with a very busy year to follow.

Capitol View host Roby Brock met with Gov. Sanders to look back through the past year, from the passing of landmark legislation to points of controversy.

Arkansas Board of Corrections votes to remove Corrections Secretary Joe Profiri

Topics range from changes to the Freedom of Information Act, the Arkansas LEARNS Act and the recent Board of Corrections controversy.

