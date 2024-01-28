Capitol View: Maternal health in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas had a big week with issues facing women and maternal health in the state.

Capitol View host Roby Brock met with Democratic State Rep. Ashley Hudson and Sam Watson with Arkansans for Limited Government to talk about the Arkansas abortion amendment that could appear on the 2024 ballot.

Attorney General Tim Griffin certifies Arkansas Abortion Amendment ballot language

Roby also met with Dr. Nirvana Manning who is the chair of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) and Republican State Rep. Aaron Pilkington to talk about maternal health in the state.

