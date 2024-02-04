Capitol View: Steps forward for Arkansas ballot initiatives

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas saw major changes this week with more controversy with the Arkansas Board of Corrections and ballot initiatives being both approved and turned down.

Capitol View host Roby Brock met with Jen Standerfer with Arkansas Citizens for Transparency to discuss the hurdles being faced by two new ballot initiatives recently qualified by Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin.

UAMS Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute reaches fundraising goal for NCI designation

Roby also met with UAMS Chancellor Dr. Cam Patterson to talk about meeting a $30 million fundraising goal for NCI designation for the Winthrop Rockefeller Cancer Institute.

Capitol View airs on Sundays at 8:30 a.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.