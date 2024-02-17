Capley: Bills to aid counties affected by natural disaster, deter juvenile crime

Bill would increase punishment for intentionally blocking roads - Republicans have filed legislation aimed at preventing roadways from being illegally blocked by protesters in Tennessee.

House Bill 2031 would increase the penalty for intentionally obstructing roadways or other areas used for transportation from a Class A misdemeanor to a Class D felony. The legislation would also allow anyone who suffered injury or loss as a result of the crime to seek compensatory damages through legal action. A Class D felony is punishable by a minimum of two years in prison and a maximum fine of $5,000. If approved, it would take effect July 1.

House passes bill requiring judges to prioritize safety when setting bonds - House Republicans passed legislation prioritizing the safety of communities when pretrial decisions and bail determinations are made for a defendant.

Present law requires bail to be set as low as the court determines is necessary to reasonably assure a defendant's appearance in court.

House Bill 1642 does not do away with other mitigating bond factors a judge must consider when determining bond, but simply says the community’s safety must come first.

Other factors, such as the nature of the offense, apparent probability of conviction, and likelihood of appearing for their court date, would still be considered. The bill passed with strong bipartisan support. The Senate is expected to take up the companion version of the bill in the coming weeks.

Bill would help counties affected by natural disasters - A proposed program to help Tennessee communities recover from natural disasters advanced out of the House Departments and Agencies Subcommittee on Feb. 7.

A bill which I sponsored, House Bill 1795, would establish the Natural Disaster Relief Program to assist counties affected by a natural disaster. Grant funding could be used for infrastructure repairs, debris removal and life-saving emergency measures.

In order to qualify for grant funding through the program, a county must have experienced a natural disaster that resulted in damages that did not qualify for federal relief. The county must also be under a state of emergency as well. The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency would evaluate grant applications and distribute funding up to $250,000 per county, per year. The legislation is scheduled to be heard in the State Government Committee on Feb. 14.

Legislation aimed at deterring juvenile crime - Republicans have introduced legislation aimed at curbing a disturbing increase in violent crimes committed by juveniles in Tennessee.

House Bill 2126 would allow local district attorneys and judges to determine if a juvenile age 15 and older should be transferred to adult criminal court when they are charged with committing or attempting to commit organized retail crime or theft of a firearm. The legislation addresses a dangerous trend in which minors are being recruited by adults to steal or break into businesses, homes or cars because there are fewer consequences for their actions.

Existing state law already allows courts to transfer a juvenile to adult court for certain crimes, including first-degree murder, second-degree murder, rape, aggravated rape, rape of a child, aggravated rape of a child, aggravated robbery, especially aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, especially aggravated burglary, kidnapping, commission of an act of terrorism, and carjacking.

There were 13,700 juveniles arrested statewide for various crimes in 2022, according to the most recent data from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Of those arrests, 1,450 involved some form of theft or stolen property offenses while 424 were for weapons law violations.

It is an honor and privilege to be able to serve in the 71st District. If you have any questions or concerns, do not hesitate to call or email our office at rep.kip.capley@capitol.tn.gov or 615-741-2190.

Kip Capley

Rep. Kip Capley, R-Summertown, 71st District, provides a weekly recap of pertinent legislation.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Herald: Capley: Bills to aid counties affected by natural disaster, deter crime