Capon Bridge woman killed in Hampshire County head-on crash

Dec. 20—ROMNEY, W.Va. — One Hampshire County resident was killed and another taken to Winchester Medical Center following a head-on crash Monday in the 12000 block of Northwestern Pike, according to the Hampshire County Sheriff's Office.

Linda Richards of Capon Bridge suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by Medical Examiner Chris Guynn.

Larry Moreland, 33, of Augusta, was taken to the Winchester, Virginia, facility for treatment of injuries that were apparently not of a life-threatening nature, police said.

The 9:42 a.m. crash occurred when a 2015 Jeep being operated west on U.S. Route 50 by Moreland traveled left of center and collided head-on with a 2022 Hyundai being operated by Richards.

The sheriff's office is continuing its crash investigation with assistance of West Virginia State Police. Various Hampshire County fire and rescue units also responded to the scene upon alert by county 911 dispatchers.