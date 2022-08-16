Capri Sun Pouches Recalled Over Potential Contamination with Cleaning Solution

Jelisa Castrodale
·2 min read
Capri Sun Wild Cherry
Capri Sun Wild Cherry

On Friday, the Kraft Heinz Company announced a voluntary recall of 5,760 cases of Wild Cherry-flavored Capri Sun juice drink, over concerns that some of the squeezable pouches may be contaminated with a cleaning product.

"The voluntary recall comes after diluted cleaning solution, which is used on food processing equipment, was inadvertently introduced into a production line at one of our factories," Kraft Heinz wrote in a statement. "Only the Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun products with the case/package information below are affected."

Any potentially affected Wild Cherry Capri Sun will be marked with a "Best When Used By' Date of June 25, 2023. The manufacturer code on the individual drink pouches will be between 0733 and 0900, and the manufacturer code on the carton itself will be 0733-1000. (This, and other identifying information is available on the Kraft Heinz website.)

The company has not specified how many individual drink pouches were included in the recall, but each case of Capri Sun contains four cartons of 10 pouches each — that means that over 230,000 individual Capri Sun pouches could be affected. "The Company is actively working with retail partners and distributors to remove potentially impacted product from circulation," Kraft Heinz's statement continued.

According to Kraft Heinz, the problem was discovered after "several consumer complaints" about the taste of some affected Capri Sun pouches. A spokesperson for Capri Sun AG told CBS News that "there is no risk of a serious health issue."

Any customer who purchased any potentially affected Wild Cherry Capri Suns should return them to the retailer where they were purchased (and they're advised not to drink any of those pouches). Anyone who has questions about whether their Capri Suns are part of the recall or need information about receiving a reimbursement for the purchase price should call Kraft Heinz at 1-800-280-8252.

