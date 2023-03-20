When Will Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) Become Profitable?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Capricor Therapeutics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CAPR) future prospects. Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of transformative cell and exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment and prevention of spectrum of diseases and disorders. The US$110m market-cap company announced a latest loss of US$29m on 31 December 2022 for its most recent financial year result. As path to profitability is the topic on Capricor Therapeutics' investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

View our latest analysis for Capricor Therapeutics

According to the 2 industry analysts covering Capricor Therapeutics, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of US$13m in 2024. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven just over a year from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2024? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 54% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving Capricor Therapeutics' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, though, take into account that by and large biotechs, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means, large upcoming growth rates are not abnormal as the company is beginning to reap the benefits of earlier investments.

One thing we’d like to point out is that Capricor Therapeutics has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making biotech, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Story continues

Next Steps:

There are too many aspects of Capricor Therapeutics to cover in one brief article, but the key fundamentals for the company can all be found in one place – Capricor Therapeutics' company page on Simply Wall St. We've also compiled a list of key aspects you should further examine:

Valuation: What is Capricor Therapeutics worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Capricor Therapeutics is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Capricor Therapeutics’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here