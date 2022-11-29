Capricorn Activist Palliser Positioned to Call Shareholder Vote

Scott Deveau
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- An activist investor seeking to halt Capricorn Energy Plc’s takeover by NewMed Energy LP has converted its holdings to common shares, according to people familiar with the matter.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The move clears the way for Palliser Capital UK Ltd. to potentially call a special meeting for a vote against the deal.

London-based Palliser, which is run by former Elliott Investment Management executive James Smith, now owns 6.9% of Capricorn’s common stock after converting its position Monday, said the people, asking not to be identified because the matter is private.

No decision has yet been made on whether to proceed with calling a meeting, the people said.

The stake was previously held in derivatives, which don’t grant investors the right to request a meeting, according to a regulatory filing. In the UK, a shareholder must own at least 5% of voting stock to call a meeting.

A representative for Palliser declined to comment. Representatives for Capricorn and NewMed weren’t immediately available for comment.

Shares in Capricorn fell 0.2% to 245.40 pence in London Monday, giving the company a market value of 773 million pounds ($926 million).

Capricorn abandoned a highly criticized tie-up with Africa-focused Tullow Oil Plc in September to pursue the merger with NewMed, a gas producer in the eastern Mediterranean. The deal between Capricorn and NewMed would create one of the largest, independent upstream energy producers listed in London, the companies said in a statement at the time.

The tie-up with NewMed has also come up against stiff opposition from Capricorn investors owning more than a third of shares, who argue its terms undervalue the company. They include some of Capricorn’s largest holders, Madison Avenue Partners and Newtyn Management, as well as Kite Lake Capital Management and Legal & General Investment Management.

Palliser has called on Capricorn to abandon the deal and pursue its own value-creation plan on a stand-alone basis. Another activist, Irenic Capital Management, asked Capricorn to shelve its plans and pursue a liquidation.

(Updates with share price in seventh paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Thailand’s i-Tail Raises $588 Million Pricing IPO at Top of Band

    (Bloomberg) -- Pet food maker I-tail Corp. priced shares in its initial public offering at 32 baht each, the top of the marketed range in Thailand’s second-biggest listing this year.Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantKey Trump 2024 Rivals Silent After His White Supremacist MeetingThe unit of frozen and seafood products maker Thai Union Group Pcl is offering 660 million shares, which were

  • UK ditches ban on 'legal but harmful' online content in favour of free speech

    Britain will not force tech giants to remove content that is "legal but harmful" from their platforms after campaigners and lawmakers raised concerns that the move could curtail free speech, the government said on Monday. Online safety laws would instead focus on the protection of children and on ensuring companies removed content that was illegal or prohibited in their terms of service, it said, adding that it would not specify what legal content should be censored. The government had previously said social media companies could be fined up to 10% of turnover or 18 million pounds ($22 million) if they failed to stamp out harmful content such as abuse even if it fell below the criminal threshold, while senior managers could also face criminal action.

  • Colombia Girds for Bond Coupon Shock to Cut Refinancing Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- Colombia sold around $1.36 billion of bonds to repay existing US-dollar-denominated securities maturing in 2023 and 2024, even as it will cost the country more than twice the interest of its previous similar-length bond offering.Most Read from BloombergApple Faces Deficit of 6 Million IPhone Pros on China TumultNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsThere’s a Job-Market Riddle at the Heart of the Next RecessionThe Latin American nation priced the 10-year notes

  • Asia Stocks Picture Mixed on Fed View, China Woes: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks opened on a cautious note in Asia on Tuesday after Federal Reserve officials stressed that more interest rate hikes were coming and as Covid protests eased in China amid a heavy police presence on city streets.Most Read from BloombergApple Faces Deficit of 6 Million IPhone Pros on China TumultNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsThere’s a Job-Market Riddle at the Heart of the Next RecessionEquities declined in Australia and Japan while futures for Hong

  • FTC, 7 states settle with Google and iHeartMedia over misleading ads

    The Federal Trade Commission and a handful of states announced settlements Monday with Google and iHeartMedia related to misleading radio advertisements about a Google cellphone.

  • Google Play Fee Suit by Consumers Grows to 21 Million Users

    (Bloomberg) -- Google now faces more than 21 million customers, instead of just a handful, in a lawsuit alleging its app store collects exorbitant fees.Most Read from BloombergApple Faces Deficit of 6 Million IPhone Pros on China TumultNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsThere’s a Job-Market Riddle at the Heart of the Next RecessionA federal judge exponentially increased the Alphabet Inc. unit’s damages exposure by granting class-action status Monday in a suit alleging tha

  • Exclusive-South Korea's Yoon ready to offer 'tailored' benefits to attract Tesla gigafactory

    South Korea will offer "tailored" incentives to encourage Tesla to set up an electric vehicle gigafactory in the country and will minimise any risks posed by militant unions, President Yoon Suk-yeol told Reuters. Yoon held a video call with Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk last week and Yoon's office cited Musk as saying South Korea is among the top candidate locations for a new Tesla factory.

  • Musk Threatens War With Apple, Jeopardizing Vital Relationship

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk’s tumultuous month atop Twitter Inc. has already included firing most of the company’s employees, tinkering with key features and restoring banned accounts. Now he’s embarking on what could be his riskiest gambit yet: a war with Apple Inc.Most Read from BloombergApple Faces Deficit of 6 Million IPhone Pros on China TumultNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsThere’s a Job-Market Riddle at the Heart of the Next RecessionThe billionaire attacked the iP

  • ‘Patience Pays Off’: Billionaire Ken Fisher Loads Up on These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Investors looking for a guiding hand to steer them safely through the current hazardous stock market landscape could do worse than listen to what billionaire Ken Fisher has to say. The Fisher Investments founder famously started his independent money management firm with $250 in 1979, a company that is now a $197-plus billion going concern, while Fisher’s own net worth stands north of $5 billion. So, for those getting restless from 2022’s unrelenting bear, Fisher has some very simple advice: "Th

  • It Pays to Procrastinate: The New 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years

    With a yield of 9.62%, the recently expired Series I bond was understandably popular. With interest rates rising, bond funds are down this year and banks continue to offer miserly rates on deposit accounts. So it's no wonder that a … Continue reading → The post It Pays to Procrastinate: The New 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Stock market could see ‘fireworks’ through the end of the year as headwinds have ‘flipped,’ Fundstrat’s Tom Lee says

    Several headwinds that pummeled the stock market in 2022 have turned into tailwinds, setting the stage for a rally in U.S. equities heading into year-end, according to Tom Lee of Fundstrat Global Advisors.

  • Since 2016, Warren Buffett Has Bought $9 Billion More of This Stock Than Apple and Chevron, Combined!

    There's a very good reason everyone from Wall Street professionals to retail investors closely eye billionaire Warren Buffett's buying and selling activity. Since he took over as Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO in 1965, he's outpaced the aggregate return of the S&P 500, including dividends paid, by a factor of 120! While not infallible, the Oracle of Omaha has demonstrated a penchant for running circles around the broad market indexes.

  • 3 of the Safest Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks on the Planet to Buy Now

    These high-octane dividend stocks, with yields ranging from 7.7% to 10%, can really pad investors' pocketbooks.

  • 8 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy Now for a Lifetime of Passive Income

    There is no one-size-fits-all strategy that has the potential to make investors wealthy over time, but there are few approaches that have a better track record of success than investing in dividend stocks. Companies that pay dividends are often successful, profitable businesses -- year in, year out -- which have generally proven over time that they can withstand market cycles and recessions. The asset managers at Hartford Financial Services looked at the performance of the benchmark S&P 500 going all the way back to 1930 and found there was not a single decade in which dividend stocks in the index didn't generate positive returns, even when the broader market was losing money for investors.

  • Billionaire investor Howard Marks touts a bargain boom as interest-rate fears grip markets - and predicts a surge in companies going bankrupt

    Marks sees a chance to scoop up cheap assets as fears of inflation, interest-rate hikes, and a potential recession weigh on prices.

  • 'Crypto is dead': Wall Street analyst explains why FTX's collapse won't benefit Coinbase

    "It's a very bad business right now," Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev said of Coinbase, pointing to its declining revenues and continued losses.

  • Is Verizon's Nearly 7% Dividend Yield Safe?

    Verizon (NYSE: VZ) pays a strong dividend that attracts income investors. That said, those investors will want to know how sustainable the 5G company's nearly 7% dividend yield is for the long term. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Nov.

  • FTX Collapse: Billionaire Mark Cuban Gives Crypto a Dream Boost

    The abrupt and rapid collapse of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange has caused a shock in the crypto space. The fall, in a few days, of a company valued at $32 billion in February, ended up casting suspicion on the entire young industry of financial services, based on the Blockchain technology. Retail investors have fled, while institutional investors, linked to FTX and its sister company Alameda Research, are still determining their losses from their exposure to Sam Bankman-Fried's empire.

  • One of the World's Richest Investors Just Sounded a Big-Time Warning for Wall Street

    You probably don't need the reminder, but this has been an abysmal year for Wall Street professionals and everyday investors, alike. Since hitting their all-time highs between mid-November 2021 and the first couple of days of January, the ageless Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and growth-driven Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) have respectively plummeted by as much as 22%, 28%, and 38%. Over the past six weeks (or a bit longer for the Dow), all three indexes have given optimists a reprieve.

  • 3 REITs With Massive Dividend Yields

    Income investors dream of buying stocks whose companies have solid business models and fundamentals, but because of temporary market conditions, the shares have ultra-high yields. When markets sell off as a whole those dreams may come true, but other times dreams turn into nightmares if poor earnings cause dividends to be cut and share prices to tumble even further. Take a look at three real estate investment trusts (REITs) with massive dividend yields and decipher whether they are likely to rew