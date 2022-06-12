Caprock Chronicles: Borger's wild side and the lure of black gold

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Marty Kuhlman
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Dan Moody
    Texas politician (1893-1966)

Editor's Note: Jack Becker is the editor of the Caprock Chronicles and is librarian emeritus of Texas Tech University Libraries. He can be reached at jack.becker@ttu.edu. Today’s article is by Marty Kuhlman, PhD, and professor of history at West Texas A&M University.

In 1921, the first oil well appeared in Hutchison County, and by the summer of 1926, 135 wells were producing 48,000 barrels daily. The lure of "black gold" brought in many fortune seekers.

A.P. “Ace” Borger and John R. Miller saw the potential profits of purchasing land and reselling as town lots as a path to wealth. They purchased 240 acres for $12,000 in March of 1926.

Borger advertised the land in area newspapers, and people snatched up the lots. In six months, the Borger Townsite Company had sold all lots and taken in more than a million dollars. The population surged to 45,000, as people rushed in, putting up tents and wooden buildings, making Borger the sixth largest town in Texas.

Illegal slot machines confiscated by Texas Rangers, circa 1927.
Illegal slot machines confiscated by Texas Rangers, circa 1927.

By October of 1926, the town had been incorporated with a number of legitimate institutions such as a post office, a school district, and a jail. Telephone service and steam-generated electricity were also available by the end of 1926.

Roughnecks and wildcatters flocked into Borger to exploit the oil resources. Along with the workers came card sharks, bootleggers, prostitutes, and dope peddlers. Dixon Street became the center of this trade and was known for its brothels, dance halls, gambling houses, and speakeasies. Slot machines rang out through the night.

City officials ran much of the criminal activities. In a shady election Miller became mayor of Borger. He brought in a number of prostitutes who paid officials a fee for the right to work in the city.

Miller also brought in “Two Gun” Dick Herwig, a convicted murderer on parole, as town marshal.  Herwig ran a network of stills, which supplied whiskey to the saloons. Herwig also became known as “the biggest pimp of all.”

Dan Moody became Texas governor in 1927 on a platform of law and order. After a report of the murders of two deputy sheriffs on Dixon Street and letters from law-abiding citizens of Borger, Moody sent in a detachment of Texas Rangers under the command of captains Frank Hamer and Thomas R. Hickman.

The Rangers, backed by US marshals and federal Prohibition agents, forced much of the illicit trade out of the city. Herwig left with his ill-gotten gains and set up camp in New Mexico. After shutting down at least two dozen saloons and gambling houses, the Rangers announced Borger to be “100% better.”

When the Rangers left town, the criminal elements slinked back in. The red-light district grew.

In 1928, Moody appointed John A. Holmes as district attorney of Hutchison County.  Holmes went to work cleaning up Borger. He turned down a number of bribes and faced death threats as he did his job. On Friday, Sept. 13, 1929, an assassin hid behind a bush in Holmes’ front yard and shot him in his garage.

The murder of Holmes took place before his scheduled appearance to testify against 14 bootleggers in front of a grand jury in Amarillo. The Holmes murder was the thirtieth that had occurred in or near Borger since December of 1926.

Borger, Texas circa 1930. Notice dirt streets.
Borger, Texas circa 1930. Notice dirt streets.

Moody reacted quickly to the “dastardly crime of a low-life assassin” and sent a Ranger detachment under Hamer and Hickman back to Borger. Hamer reported that “the worst crime ring I have seen in my 23 years as an officer exists in Borger.”

The governor issued a martial law order for Hutchison County. Ninety-three members of the Texas National Guard left Dallas in civilian clothes and did not don uniforms until reaching Amarillo so as not to tip off the criminal element.

The National Guard began cleaning up Borger and made hundreds of arrests. City officials including members of the police and the sheriff lost their positions. An Amarillo newspaper reported that on the first day of martial law the National Guard shut down “at least 36 saloons, blind tigers [speakeasies], gambling halls, and houses of ill repute."

News of the raids gained national attention appearing in the New York Times.

Law abiding citizens applauded as a court of inquiry convened. Mayor Glenn A. Pace faced arrest for having intimidated a witness.

Out of the investigation Sam Jones, a former deputy constable, and Jim Hodges were indicted for the murder of Holmes, but never prosecuted.

Death threats continued. The governor received a death threat. County judge H. M. Hood and another witness were mailed the ace of spades, a death card.

One more prominent homicide took place. Ace Borger had been convicted for receiving deposits in the insolvent Borger State Bank and sentenced to two years. While out on appeal Arthur Huey gunned Borger down on Aug. 31, 1934.

Residents wanted the world to know the criminal element had left Borger. A number of newspapers in the following years reported that Borger extends “a glad hand to clean, honest and responsible people.”

The lawless period in Borger was short but intense.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Caprock Chronicles: Borger's wild side and the lure of black gold

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • In Nevada GOP primary, candidates see a fundamental shift in the secretary of state role

    The GOP candidates broadly have centered on platforms of strengthening election security, such as requiring voter ID and overhauling voting machines.

  • Judge hits 2 of Yanks' 6 HRs in rout of Cubs, 10th win in 11

    Aaron Judge hit two of the Yankees’ six solo homers off rookie Matt Swarmer, and New York routed the Chicago Cubs 8-0 on Saturday night for its 10th win in 11 games. Giancarlo Stanton, Gleyber Torres, Jose Trevino and former Cub Anthony Rizzo also went deep against the 28-year-old right-hander as the Yankees hit their most homers since Sept. 17, 2020, against Toronto.

  • Lakers adamant they don’t want to force Russell Westbrook trade that will cost them assets

    The Lakers continue to signal - at least for now with three months to go until training camp opens - that they do not want to force a Russell Westbrook trade that costs them additional assets. Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com What's the ...

  • Changes to N. Ireland Protocol ‘Lawful,’ UK Minister Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUS Lifts Covid-19 Test Requirement for International TravelTreasuries Dare Fed to Step Up Hikes or Risk Inflation DefeatTrump’s Air Force One Deal Pains the Pentagon, Not Just BoeingRetailers Should Heed Target’s Cautionary TaleUS Inflation Quickens to 40-Year High, Pressuring Fed and BidenLegislation that would allow the UK government to override parts of the Brexit deal it struck with the European Union is “within the law,” Conservative minister Brandon L

  • Nothing will save Putin from God’s wrath, says Ukraine’s permanent UN rep. Kyslytsya

    Nothing will save Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and other war criminals from God's wrath, Ukraine's permanent representative to the UN, Serhiy Kyslytsya, said during a memorial service for the victims of the Russian invasion of Ukraine held at St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York, the United States.

  • Powell’s Fed Rate-Hike Plans Get Jolted by Inflation: Eco Week

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergUS Lifts Covid-19 Test Requirement for International TravelTreasuries Dare Fed to Step Up Hikes or Risk Inflation DefeatTrump’s Air Force One Deal Pains the Pentagon, Not Just BoeingRetailers Should Heed Target’s Cautionary TaleUS Inflation Quickens to 40-Year High, Pressuring Fed and BidenJerome Powell could deliver a hawkish surprise on Wednesday even after eff

  • Judge blocks Texas investigating families of trans youth

    A Texas judge on Friday temporarily blocked the state from investigating families of transgender children who have received gender-confirming medical care, a new obstacle to the state labeling such treatments as child abuse. The temporary restraining order issued by Judge Jan Soifer halts investigations against three families who sued, and prevents any similar investigations against members of the LGBTQ advocacy group PFLAG Inc. The group has more than 600 members in Texas. “I do find that there is sufficient reason to believe that the plaintiffs will suffer immediate and irreparable injury if the commissioner and the (Department of Family and Protective Services) are allowed to continue to implement and enforce this new Department rule that equates gender affirming care with child abuse," Soifer said at the end of a roughly 40-minute hearing.

  • Video shows GA councilman get heated with cops arresting his wife on DUI charges

    Things get so heated that at one point, police threaten to take him to jail with his wife.

  • Outrage in China over video of women being beaten at a restaurant

    STORY: Surveillance footage of men assaulting two women in the northeastern Chinese city of Tangshan on Friday unleashed a flood of outrage on local social media websites, prompting calls for punishment and renewing a debate on women's rights.Video obtained by Reuters showed a man approaching a woman at a table in a barbecue restaurant and touching her, before striking her after she pushed him away.The ensuing brawl sees a gang of men brutally attacking several women. Local police said two women had sustained injuries that were not life-threatening and were being treated in hospital. All nine suspects involved in the case were arrested, according to the Tangshan Public Security Bureau in a Weibo post.The assault featured on Weibo's most discussed topics, with state television calling for the suspects to be severely punished in a brief online commentary.

  • 3 young men arrested in death of Ethan Liming outside Akron's I Promise school. Father 'beyond grateful'

    Police have arrested Deshawn and Tyler Stafford and Donovon Jones in the death of Ethan Liming outside the I Promise School in Akron.

  • Todd Chrisley pictured for the first time since guilty verdict in federal fraud case

    Todd Chrisley was seen for the first time since the reality star and his wife, Julie Chrisley, were found guilty on all charges of bank fraud and tax evasion on Tuesday.

  • Police ‘attacked and assaulted’ responding to ‘riotous’ fight at NH convenience store

    At one point, all working Manchester Police Officers were on-scene to calm the riotous behavior, said police

  • Barefoot nomadic women had baby of slain Texas couple 40 years ago. The child was just found alive

    Houston residents Harold Dean Clouse and his wife, Tina Gail Linn disappeared in 1981. Their child, Hollie, remained missing for more than 40 years

  • Private club on Martha's Vineyard pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter of child

    A private club on Martha's Vineyard pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the death of a 3-year-old who drowned at the club last year.

  • ‘Losers!’: Mob of White Supremacists Busted Near Idaho Pride Event

    via TwitterDozens of masked members of the white supremacist group Patriot Front were arrested late Saturday as they prepared to stage a riot near a Pride event in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, authorities say. Coeur d’Alene Police Chief Lee White told reporters that 31 individuals affiliated with the group were in police custody and charged with conspiracy to riot. The group had traveled from all over the country to sow chaos during the LGBT+ event, White said. They came from states like Texas, Utah, S

  • China: Footage of women attacked in restaurant sparks outrage

    There is widespread anger in China after footage went viral of an attack on a group of women.

  • See a folded dollar bill on the ground? Don’t pick it up, Tennessee sheriff warns

    The dollars may be “carrying pouches” for dangerous substances, the sheriff said.

  • Video sheds new light on how trafficking victim was taken from American Airlines Center

    The attorney for the victim’s family, who American Airlines Center in Dallas allowed to review surveillance video, said it showed the 15-year-old girl and a “person of interest” talking before they left the building.

  • What some lifelong gun owners say about AR-15s

    Paul Kemp is the co-founder and president of Gun Owners for Responsible Ownership. A lifelong gun owner and hunter, he said he was driven to create the organization after his brother-in-law Steven Forsyth was killed in the Clackamas Town Center shooting in December 2012 in Oregon. The gunman in that case, 22-year-old Jacob Tyler Roberts, opened fire in the crowded shopping mall using a Stag Arms AR-15 rifle he had stolen from an acquaintance.

  • 5 Ga. gang members facing more than 50 charges for trying to kill robbery victim

    Police say all five men were on probation during the robbery and shooting.