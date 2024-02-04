Caprock Chronicles: Holly Hop Ice Cream Shoppe

Editor’s Note: The Caprock Chronicles are edited by Jack Becker, Librarian Emeritus, Texas Tech University Libraries. He can be reached at jack.becker@ttu.edu. Today’s article is part of a series of articles on historic Lubbock businesses. While not historic itself, the Holly Hop Ice Cream Shoppe harkens back to a time when families could have fun together eating ice cream.

The Holly Hop Ice Cream Shoppe is in the Historic Indiana Gardens Shopping Center at 34th Street and Indiana Avenue. Although not that old itself, the Shoppe’s décor harkens one back to the late 1940s and early 1950s when Indiana Gardens was built.

The iconic sign welcomes guests to the Holly Hop Ice Cream Shoppe on 34th Street.

The founder of the Holly Hop Ice Cream Shop, Darryl Holland, started the business in 2008 in the Plaza Square Shopping Center in Tech Terrace. As his business grew, he began looking for a new location.

So, in 2010 he moved the Holly Hop to its present location in Indiana Gardens. Holland was vague as to how Holly Hop got its name. All he would say was, “It is a tip of the hat to Lubbock’s favorite son and one of his songs, which is an instrumental.”

Anyway, the name fits well into the theme and atmosphere Holland wanted to develop.

“I wanted to create an ice cream shop from the late ‘40s. When Rock n Roll was just getting started. I am into nostalgia,” he said. “I wanted to create a business that was family friendly, old fashioned, and most importantly fun.”

He wanted something that would connect the generations and take them back in time to 1948. To that end, Holland decorated the Holly Hop in a 1948 style, including a Wurlitzer Jute Box. The Jute Box is circa 1940s on the outside but on the inside it is modern. “I fixed it to play 1940’s and 50’s Rock-n-Roll, but the music is on discs that I created especially for it.”

The Holly Hop makes its own ice cream, Holland and his wife, Stephine went to ice cream school so that they would know exactly how to make the best ice cream possible. “Yes,” Holland admitted, “there is an ice cream school.” The school was established and run by the NICRA (the National Ice Cream Retail Association).

Wesley Trook owner-operator of the Holly Hop Ice Cream Shoppe.

Holland explained the secret to selling ice cream. It is simply having the kind of ice cream people want. The big three will always sell year-round. Vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry with flavors like cookie dough and butter pecan popular too. Although it is perhaps the plainest ice cream around, Vanilla sells well because people love to add things to it. During the summer, fruit flavored ice cream, like peach, (by far the best seller) limon lime, and cherry become popular. But around Christmas flavors like candy cane sell well.

Creating businesses that are nostalgic and fun has become Hollands life work. Not only did he own the Holly Hop (he sold it in 2021) but owns the Cactus Theater, a share of Adventure Park. He recently tried, along with some partners, to buy the amusement park Fun Land. “We just couldn’t make the numbers work, he explained, we hated to see it go.”

In November 2021 Holland sold the Holly Hop to his longtime assistant Wesley Trook, who operates it today. Wesley, who runs the Holly Hop along with his wife, Elziabeth, worked his way from dish washer, cook and now owner operator. Elziabeth makes most of the ice cream, but Wesley developed the Holly Hop’s popular sherbet. Wesley stated, “it took me a long time to develop the sherbet recipe we use now. It is now a real good seller during the summer.”

The inside of the Holly Hop Ice Cream Shoppe features nostalic seating and decor.

Although Wesley and his wife did not attend the ice cream school, they both learned the ins-and-outs of the retail ice cream business by working at the Holly Hop. Wesley enjoys talking about the finer points of the ice cream trade and explained the difference between ice cream, sherbet, and sorbet. Ice cream is dairy based, he explained, and is at least 10% milk. Sherbet is only 1 to 2% dairy and has a very different taste and texture than ice cream. Sorbets do not contain any dairy but lots of them have citric acid added to them which give them a tart taste.” Sorbets are made up of smooth ice, sugar, flavoring and fruit purees.

Wesley employs about 14 employees during the winter months and most of them are part-time student workers. During the summer the number of employees can rise to as high as 25. Wesley takes the hiring process seriously and interviews every potential employee himself. “I help train them to be ready for the job market, once they leave the Holly Hop and graduate from school. When they leave, I require them to write me a letter of resignation, in proper business style.

Wesley summed up success in the retail ice cream business as providing the flavors people want, in a clean welcoming atmosphere, hiring good people and treating them fairly, and most importantly paying attention to detail.

