Caprock Chronicles: Pinkie Roden: The Benevolent Bootlegger of West Texas, Part Two

Editor’s Note: Jack Becker is the editor of Caprock Chronicles and is a Librarian Emeritus from Texas Tech University. He can be reached at jack.becker@ttu.edu. Today’s article is the second of a three-part series about Pinkie Roden by frequent contributor Chuck Lanehart, Lubbock attorney and award-winning history writer.

In 1951-52, West Texas liquor magnate Pinkie Roden found himself the target of grand juries and politicians, notably State Rep. Waggoner Carr of Lubbock, vice-chair of the Texas Legislature’s Crime Investigating Committee.

Grand juries in Amarillo and Lubbock asked the committee to investigate multimillion-dollar bootleg liquor conspiracies and corruption in the 30 dry counties of West Texas, in violation of the Texas Liquor Control Act.

The Strip, Lubbock’s first legalized liquor precinct. Pinkie Roden helped Lubbock “wet” voters prevail over the “drys” in 1960.

In 1952, the committee held a two-and-a-half-day hearing in Amarillo, and their 1953 report condemned a large illicit liquor syndicate under Pinkie’s control which supplied liquor to bootleggers in dry areas. Pinkie’s Farm Store 13 miles northeast of Odessa — where the large West Texas/South Plains dry area began — was offered as an example. The store opened in 1951, and in a two-year period reported sales of $8,788,711 (almost $100 million in 2023 dollars).

High solid walls surrounding the store hid bootleggers’ trucks from view during loading. Pinkie devised a police-warning system. Lookout cars patrolled highways nearby, and sentries reported on whether the “coast was clear,” communicated by an electric light behind the liquor store’s wall: clear if on, danger if out. Bootleggers sometimes waited in line for six hours to be loaded, and there were loadings at all hours of the night.

Pinkie’s liquor store in Odessa, 1950s.

Pinkie developed a complex corporate scheme to shield his exposure to legal jeopardy. He was not a record owner of any of the liquor stores he controlled. Pinkie instead held large demand notes from corporate stockholders, enabling him to direct the businesses. All profits from the corporations went toward paying the debts of the corporation to Pinkie. The system allowed Pinkie to operate almost twice as many liquor stores as Texas law allowed.

Lights out at The Strip

Pinkie's telephone and bank records were subpoenaed and produced, and his employees were called to testify, including his brothers Ted and Bill. Pinkie also testified, but he and all alleged syndicate members were represented by capable attorneys who advised their clients to “take the Fifth” to many questions. The committee made no referrals for criminal prosecutions but blamed the corruption on a breakdown in local law enforcement, with the recommendation new laws be implemented.

“We as Legislatures cannot cure the situations that exist where there is organized effort and conspiracy to violate our criminal laws, merely by the passage of more laws. Working together, however, with our provision of proper law, alert and constant demand for law enforcement by the public, and performance of duty by our elected officials, we can keep organized criminal activities out of Texas.”

Aerial photo of tiny Impact, Texas, 2010 population of about 35. Pinkie Roden financed the legal battle that permitted legal alcohol sales in the Taylor County town in the early 1960s.

Pinkie survived the inquisition unscathed, but he learned a valuable lesson about how government could affect his business and his life. A staunch Democrat, the old bootlegger turned his attention to politics, not as a candidate but as an influencer of the cutthroat game played in Austin for high-stakes power and influence.

He “invested” in politicians, seeking out and supporting candidates sympathetic to his cause. He threw substantial financial support to incumbents whose seniority was a valuable commodity in powerful legislative committees like the one that targeted him in the early 1950s. Unreliable incumbents sometimes were “relieved of the burden of public office,” Pinkie said, thanks to his support for more friendly candidates.

An observer commented on what made Pinkie effective in Austin. “One, his word was his bond. Two, he had great intuition. Three, he made solid contributions to candidates and he was good at encouraging others to do the same all over the State.”

Through political influence and litigation, Pinkie infiltrated two of the biggest dry towns in West Texas, Lubbock and Abilene. In Lubbock County, in 1960, the wets won a local option election — with Pinkie’s help — in a precinct just south of the city limits. He quickly established a store on a lonely stretch of Highway 87 that would soon resemble a block or so of Las Vegas’ famous Strip, with huge neon-lit liquor stores constructed side by side. Predictably, the area became known as “The Strip.” Pinkie said it was a “bird nest on the ground,” and business boomed until 2009, when Lubbock allowed package sales in the city.

Chuck Lanehart

In Abilene, major litigation arose over the establishment of Impact, a tiny community just north of Abilene’s city limits that had voted wet. Pinkie helped finance the litigation, and in 1963, the Texas Supreme Court gave the stamp of approval to liquor sales in Impact. Pinkie made many millions of dollars from the three Impact stores he controlled until 1978, when Abilene went wet and Impact faded.

Among other legislative efforts, Pinkie fought against a 1969 constitutional amendment to legalize open saloons. “Liquor by the drink,” would certainly harm his business model. When he saw the measure would likely pass, he championed a compromise provision that restaurants and bars would be required to buy their liquor from retail package stores — like his stores — rather than from wholesalers or distilleries.

Part Three of this series will be published in next Sunday’s Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Caprock Chronicles: Pinkie Roden: The Benevolent Bootlegger of West Texas, Part Two