Lockdown lifted at Caprock HS, Oakdale Elementary after threat Thursday

The Amarillo Police Department has disclosed around 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon that both Caprock High School and Oakdale Elementary are safe and the man of interest has been located after both locations were placed on lockdown earlier in the day.

Amarillo ISD released a statement following the incident: "Earlier today, we received a tip of a student with a weapon on campus at Caprock High School. We were able to quickly act to secure the school, and apprehend the suspect… all because someone on campus spoke up. The suspect did *not* have a weapon in possession. Regardless, it’s important to always investigate these types of situations thoroughly. We want to again emphasize the need for continued conversations to reinforce the “If you see something, say something” message. It is one of the most effective ways we can help keep our schools safe. To report something suspicious, contact an AISD staff member, police officer, or use the online School Safety First Form which can be found at www.amaisd.org/safety. We are grateful to parents and the community for their support and understanding today and every day as we work together to put the safety of our students and staff first."

According to earlier reports, Caprock High School and Oakdale Elementary were put on lockdown due to reports of a suspicious man seen on campus with a gun in his waistband; the male suspect was then seen leaving the school.

The Amarillo Police Department had officers search the area, and the alert level was downgraded to secure in the afternoon, with Oakdale returning to normal status around 1:30 p.m.

The investigation is still ongoing and will be updated as more details become available.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details emerge.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Caprock, Oakdale schools on lockdown after threat near campus