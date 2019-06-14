Caps send Niskanen to Flyers for Gudas

The Washington Capitals traded Matt Niskanen to the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for Radko Gudas in a swap of defensemen on Friday.

Niskanen, entering his 13th season, had spent the past five seasons with Washington, including the Capitals' title run in 2018. He finished last season with eight goals and 17 assists and a -3 plus/minus rating in 80 games.

"Matt is a consummate professional and was a big part of our success," said Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan in a statement. "We wish him and his family all the best moving forward."

The 32-year-old from Minnesota was a first-round draft pick (28th overall) by the Dallas Stars in 2005.

Gudas, 29, joins the Capitals after four seasons in Philly. He scored four goals and had 16 assists last season, his seventh in the league.

The Capitals get some financial relief from the deal as they shed the final two years of Niskanen's seven-year, $40.25 million contract and the Flyers will pay 30 percent of Radko's contract.

--Field Level Media