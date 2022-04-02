Capstone Mining's (TSE:CS) earnings growth rate lags the 120% CAGR delivered to shareholders

Generally speaking, investors are inspired to be stock pickers by the potential to find the big winners. You won't get it right every time, but when you do, the returns can be truly splendid. One such superstar is Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS), which saw its share price soar 971% in three years. It's also good to see the share price up 27% over the last quarter. Anyone who held for that rewarding ride would probably be keen to talk about it.

Since the long term performance has been good but there's been a recent pullback of 4.2%, let's check if the fundamentals match the share price.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Capstone Mining was able to grow its EPS at 194% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. This EPS growth is higher than the 120% average annual increase in the share price. So one could reasonably conclude that the market has cooled on the stock. We'd venture the lowish P/E ratio of 10.33 also reflects the negative sentiment around the stock.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We know that Capstone Mining has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? Take a more thorough look at Capstone Mining's financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Capstone Mining shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 70% over one year. That's better than the annualised return of 40% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Capstone Mining that you should be aware of.

