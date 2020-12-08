Capsule with asteroid samples arrives in Japan for research

  • Space enthusiasts cheer as they gather for a public viewing in Sagamihara, near Tokyo Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. A small capsule from Japan’s Hayabusa2 spacecraft successfully landed in a sparsely populated desert in the Australian Outback on Sunday. (Yu Nakajima/Kyodo News via AP)
  • This photo provided by Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) shows the Japanese space capsule, center, which is about to re-enter Earth with asteroid samples as it is seen in Coober Pedy, southern Australia, on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. Japanese space officials said Sunday they are excited about bringing home a capsule that safely landed in Australian Outback while carrying soil samples from a distant asteroid so they can start analyzing what they say are treasures inside. (JAXA via AP)
  • FILE - In this Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020 photo provided by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), a member of JAXA retrieves a capsule dropped by Hayabusa2 in Woomera, southern Australia. The small capsule from Japan’s Hayabusa2 spacecraft successfully landed in a sparsely populated desert in the Australian Outback on Sunday. (JAXA via AP, File)
  • A capsule released by Japan's Hayabusa2 spacecraft is seen as a fireball over Coober Pedy, Australia early Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. The small capsule from the Hayabusa2 successfully landed in a sparsely populated desert in the Australian Outback on Sunday. (Kyodo News via AP)
  • FILE - This computer graphics file image released by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) shows the Hayabusa2 spacecraft above the asteroid Ryugu. A small capsule from the Hayabusa2 successfully landed in a sparsely populated desert in the Australian Outback on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. (ISAS/JAXA via AP, File)
  • FILE - In this Nov. 13, 2019, file image released by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), shows asteroid Ryugu taken by Japan's Hayabusa2 spacecraft. A small capsule from Japan’s Hayabusa2 spacecraft successfully landed in a sparsely populated desert in the Australian Outback on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. (JAXA via AP, File)
  • FILE - In this file image taken and released on July 11, 2019, by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), the Japanese Hayabusa2 spacecraft lands on an asteroid to collect samples. A small capsule from the Hayabusa2 successfully landed in a sparsely populated desert in the Australian Outback on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. (JAXA via AP, File)
1 / 7

Japan Asteroid

Space enthusiasts cheer as they gather for a public viewing in Sagamihara, near Tokyo Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. A small capsule from Japan’s Hayabusa2 spacecraft successfully landed in a sparsely populated desert in the Australian Outback on Sunday. (Yu Nakajima/Kyodo News via AP)
MARI YAMAGUCHI

TOKYO (AP) — A small capsule containing asteroid soil samples that was dropped from space by Japan's Hayabusa2 spacecraft and landed in the Australian Outback arrived Tuesday in Tokyo for research into the origin of the solar system and life on Earth.

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency said its capsule, tightly sealed and carefully stored in a container box, arrived in Japan on a flight from Australia, attended by a group of JAXA officials.

At the end of its yearlong journey from asteroid Ryugu, more than 300 million kilometers (190 million miles) from Earth, Hayabusa2 released the capsule Saturday from 220,000 kilometers (136,700 miles) in space, successfully sending it to land on a targeted area in a sparsely populated desert in Woomera.

The extremely high precision work at the end of Hayabusa2's six-year mission thrilled many Japanese.

The box with the capsule inside is now being transported to JAXA's research facility in Sagamihara, near Tokyo, for analysis.

Launched in December 2014, the unmanned Hayabusa2 spacecraft touched down twice last year on the asteroid Ryugu. Despite an unexpectedly rocky surface that even forced the mission's team to revise landing plans, the spacecraft successfully collected data and soil samples from two locations — on the surface and from underground.

Scientists say the samples, especially ones taken from under the asteroid's surface, contain data from 4.6 billion years ago unaffected by pace radiation and other environmental factors. They are particularly interested in studying organic materials in the samples to learn about how they were distributed in the solar system and if or how they are related to life on Earth.

The samples will be treated in a clean room at the Sagamihara facility to avoid any external impact, and the work is expected to start soon. After initial studies and curation in Japan, some of the samples will be shared with NASA and other international scientists for further study.

___

Follow Mari Yamaguchi on Twitter at https://www.twitter.com/mariyamaguchi

