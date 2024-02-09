Capt. Jack Casey of Dover one of five Marines killed in helicopter crash

DOVER — A Dover man has been identified as one of the five U.S. Marines who died in a routine military helicopter training flight this week outside of San Diego.

Capt. Jack Casey, a 26-year-old CH-53E helicopter pilot, was confirmed to be one of the victims on Friday by the Marine Corps, and New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu.

St. Mary Academy of Dover, a grades K-8 private Catholic school, issued a statement about the passing of Casey, who attended the school.

"It is with heavy hearts that we inform our community of the passing of one of our former students, Jack Casey, while bravely serving our country as a member of the United States Marines," the school posted on its Facebook page. "Jack was not only a dedicated student during his time with us but also a courageous individual who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our nation's freedoms. Jack’s unwavering commitment to service and bravery exemplifies the values we hold dear in our community."

"During this difficult time, our thoughts and deepest condolences go out to Jack's family, friends, and fellow Marines. We recognize the profound loss felt by all who knew and loved him, and we stand together in honoring his memory," the school's statement adds. "May we never forget the sacrifice of Jack Casey and all those who have given their lives in service to our country."

The Marines' helicopter was reported missing on Tuesday evening, then was found on Wednesday close to Pine Valley, roughly 45 miles east of San Diego.

Capt. Jack Casey of Dover, New Hampshire, was one of five Marines killed in a helicopter crash near San Diego.

“Capt. Jack Casey gave his life while serving his country," Sununu said in a prepared statement. “Valerie and I are deeply saddened as we mourn the loss of these five Marines. Capt. Jack Casey’s death is a profound loss for his family, his community, New Hampshire, and the country. I have directed all flags on all public buildings and grounds in the State of New Hampshire to fly at half-staff on the day of interment.”

Casey commissioned in the Marine Corps on May 16, 2019 and was promoted to the rank of captain on Sept. 1, 2023, according to Sununu's office. During his service, he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal.

Dover Mayor Bob Carrier offered his condolences to Casey's family.

“I absolutely feel terrible. The Caseys are an old family name in the city of Dover,” he said Friday. “There are many, many Caseys and my heart goes out to the family. From the point of view of the city of Dover, it’s a tragic loss.”

The four other male Marines identified as the victims of the crash were Lance Cpl. Donovan Davis, 21; Sgt. Alec Langen, 23; Capt. Benjamin Moulton, 27; and Capt. Miguel Nava, 28.

On Thursday, President Joe Biden shared that the military aircraft was traveling from Nevada to California in a routine mission.

"Our service members represent the very best of our nation—and these five Marines were no exception," Biden's statement read in part. "Today, as we mourn this profound loss, we honor their selfless service and ultimate sacrifice—and reaffirm the sacred obligation we bear to all those who wear the uniform and their families."

The five Marines were all assigned to Miramar’s Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 361, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing at Air Station Miramar in California.

This story will be updated.

