'Captain America' actress Mollie Fitzgerald has been charged with killing her mother in Kansas

An actress who appeared in "Captain America: The First Avenger" was arrested and charged with second-degree murder this week.

Mollie Fitzgerald is accused of killing her 68-year-old mother, Patricia Fitzgerald, in her home in Olathe, Kansas, on December 20.

The police charged and jailed Fitzgerald on a $500,000 bond on Tuesday.

The 38-year-old actress had a minor role as Stark Girl in the 2011 Marvel film. She was also an assistant to the director, Joe Johnston, on set.

The police have not released information about a motive as the investigation continues.

The actress, who has worked mostly on low-budget movies, including 2014's "The Lawful Truth" and 2017's "The Creeps," was charged and jailed on a $500,000 bond on Tuesday. It's unclear whether she had an attorney, CBS News reported. The police have not released information about a motive as the investigation continues.

Patricia Fitzgerald's brother Gary Hunziker told The Kansas City Star on Tuesday that the family knew few details about the circumstances surrounding his sister's death.

"We were shocked," he said, adding that "it doesn't matter the circumstances — the loss of a sister is what it's all about."

