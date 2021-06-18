Captain Cook man, 27, charged with murder, arson in Big Isle shooting

Jun. 18—Hawaii County police charged a 27-year-old Captain Cook man with murder and arson from a May 25 shooting of a 48-year-old Kailua-Kona man.

Police arrested Ioane Asagra Wednesday on an outstanding warrant of arrest for suspicion of second-degree murder.

Police conferred with prosecutors today and charged him with second-degree murder and arson.

He remains in police custody in lieu of $500, 000 bail. He is scheduled to make his initial court appearance Friday in Kona District Court.

Police said an autopsy showed that Joey Richmond died from multiple gunshot wounds to the body, and ruled the death a homicide.

Richmond was found May 25 at about 9 :30 p.m. lying on the ground at Keauhou Kainaliu Beach Road, commonly known as "End of the World " in Kailua-Kona.

He was taken to the Hilo Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives learned that the vehicle Richmond had been driving was removed from the scene.

The vehicle was found burned down an embankment off Keala o Keawe Road.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call Detective Kimmerlyn Makuakane-Jarrell at (808 ) 326-4646, ext. 262 or by email at Kimmerlyn.Makuakane-Jarrell @hawaiicounty.gov or call the police non-emergency line at (808 ) 935-3311.