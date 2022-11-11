Captain in deadly boat fire back in court
A boat captain indicted for manslaughter appeared in federal court Thursday for a second time in the deaths of 34 people in a 2019 fire aboard his dive boat off the Southern California coast. (Nov. 10)
A boat captain indicted for manslaughter appeared in federal court Thursday for a second time in the deaths of 34 people in a 2019 fire aboard his dive boat off the Southern California coast. (Nov. 10)
Hours ahead of its expected landfall on Florida’s east coast, Nicole strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane Wednesday. Its storm surge and high winds had already clawed pool decks, lifeguard stands and some buildings back into the ocean.
The maddest, reddest conspiracy theorist on the internet says he can't possibly pay the amount, calling it a "joke"
Actress Jennifer Aniston opened up about her struggles with infertility. She told Allure magazine that she tried in vitro fertility treatments and wishes she had frozen her eggs.
Tropical Storm Nicole is headed toward Florida, with the strengthening storm expected to land over the state's east coast Wednesday night.
Gabe Vincent (Miami Heat) with a last basket of the period vs the Charlotte Hornets, 11/10/2022
Jennifer Aniston opened up to Allure Magazine about her inability to have children, and her difficult journey with IVF.
Federal health officials are conducting a new study to determine whether veterans once stationed at a now-shuttered California military base were exposed to dangerously high levels of cancer-causing toxins. The decision by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention comes nine months after an Associated Press investigation found that drinking water at Fort Ord contained toxic chemicals and that hundreds of veterans who lived at the central California coast base in the 1980s and 1990s later developed rare and terminal blood cancers. In a letter last Friday to Rep. Katie Porter, D-Calif., the director of the CDC’s Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry, Patrick Breysse, wrote that “there are sufficient data and scientific reasons for ATSDR to re-evaluate health risks related to historical drinking water exposures at Fort Ord.”
Texas has elected its first Muslim lawmakers to the state legislature. Democrats Salman Bhojani and Suleman Lalani made history on Nov. 8 by becoming the first Muslim lawmakers elected to the Texas House. Bhojani, a former Euless City Council member, defeated Republican Joe Livingston in Tarrant County with around 58 percent of the vote to represent House District 92.
It wasn't a 'red wave,' but history will show that election night was better for Republicans than they realize. The party has a future beyond Trump.
Illegal immigrants were caught crossing in droves this week as border officials in Texas and Arizona caught multiple migrants hiding inside a pickup truck and aboard a train.
Now that its disastrous “Mexican Week” is over, the Great British Baking Show and its spin-offs can go back to giving you that sense of calm viewers crave. While the show’s dip into cultural appropriation rightfully surprised viewers, the Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Holiday is here to help fans forget about all that by basking in the glow of Hollywood celebrities.
Reporters from across the country and around the world have gathered in Phoenix, as officials continue to count ballots cast during Tuesday's election. FOX 10's Irene Snyder reports.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol's Dive Team reportedly used Sonar technology to locate the bodies in the murky water
Updated 11/9/22 at 12:20 p.m E.T: It was reported by The Associated Press on Wednesday that Pieper Lewis is back in custody and is currently being held in an Iowa jail:
Russia's Defense Ministry downplayed complaints from troops of being sent into an "incomprehensible offensive" that resulted in many deaths.
The man had also taken her brother hostage and said he hoped to reconcile with her, police said.
“He wasn’t about to let a lack of funds get in the way of his fantasy,” authorities said.
Multiple Norwegian Cruise Line passengers were injured when a gangway collapsed in Panama on Tuesday.
A Clarke County detention officer has been arrested after having an ‘inappropriate relationship with an inmate, the sheriff’s office said.
The Roxboro man, a civilian contractor, was operating a fork lift on an air base in Abu Dhabi. He never saw the doctor, who was on foot.