Captain Gone! Spa complex illegally built by Captain Tom's daughter is finally pulled down

Workmen today (January 31) began the demolition of a controversial £200k spa building belonging to Captain Tom Moore's daughter. The builders in orange high-vis arrived at around quarter to eight on Wednesday, tearing down tiles to expose the luxury complex's blue waterproof membrane. Metal poles have been assembled by three workers around the C-shaped building which was set to house a spa pool, toilets and kitchen. A van belonging to demolition contractors C. Jackson and Sons of Bedford was also parked outside the family home in Marston Moretaine, Beds. The family were ordered to knock down their spa complex because the building did not have planning permission from Central Bedfordshire Council.

